Parham named PCC telehealth coordinator

BAMBERG — Palmetto Care Connections (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Kathy Schwarting announces that Breanna Parham, NRCMA, PCT, has been named Telehealth Coordinator.
In her position, Parham assists with the implementation and ongoing management of telehealth care in conjunction with standards, protocols, guidelines, policies and procedures. She works with pharmacies, churches and schools and other telehealth providers to set up telehealth programs, assisting as a tele-presenter when needed, and providing education and training on the use of telehealth equipment and services.
Parham’s strong clinical experience includes positions as a medical assistant and patient care technician for a busy urology practice, phlebotomist for a regional hospital, and certified nursing assistant for a full-service nursing home. She received certification as a Nationally Registered Certified Medical Assistant (NRCMA) and as a Patient Care Technician (PCT) from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.
“Breanna brings a wealth of clinical experience to our team,” said Schwarting. “Originally from Cordova, she knows what it’s like to grow up and live in a rural area. Her background, combined with her career experience in medical settings, have already proven to be tremendous assets in PCC’s initiatives to implement innovative telehealth programs in rural S.C.”
A resident of Rowesville, in her spare time Parham enjoys creating art and crafts using Cricut vinyl applications, gardening and spending time with family and friends.
Established in 2010, PCC is a non-profit organization that provides technology, broadband and telehealth support services to health care providers in rural and underserved areas in S.C. PCC leads South Carolina’s broadband consortium which facilitates broadband connections throughout the state. PCC co-chairs the South Carolina Telehealth Alliance, along with the Medical University of South Carolina, partnering with health care organizations and providers to improve health care access and delivery for all South Carolinians.