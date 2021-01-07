Parham named PCC telehealth coordinator

BAMBERG — Palmetto Care Connections (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Kathy Schwarting announces that Breanna Parham, NRCMA, PCT, has been named Telehealth Coordinator.

In her position, Parham assists with the implementation and ongoing management of telehealth care in conjunction with standards, protocols, guidelines, policies and procedures. She works with pharmacies, churches and schools and other telehealth providers to set up telehealth programs, assisting as a tele-presenter when needed, and providing education and training on the use of telehealth equipment and services.

Parham’s strong clinical experience includes positions as a medical assistant and patient care technician for a busy urology practice, phlebotomist for a regional hospital, and certified nursing assistant for a full-service nursing home. She received certification as a Nationally Registered Certified Medical Assistant (NRCMA) and as a Patient Care Technician (PCT) from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.