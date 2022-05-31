Parents scramble as Branchville daycare closes

A church-based daycare center in Branchville is closing and some parents say they weren’t given enough notice.

Branchville Christian Church’s pastor says there was no other choice because the daycare doesn’t have a director. Also, it’s difficult to find daycare workers.

“We honestly had no other option,” the Rev. Wayne Manning said.

Dana Marie Fogle and Brandy Looper each had children enrolled at Branchville Christian Church’s daycare, but learned on Monday, May 23 that the center is closing after Friday, June 3.

When Fogle went to pick up her daughters, ages 3 and 1, on May 23, a teacher handed her a typed note which told her of the center’s closing.

“My initial feeling was scared. ‘What am I going to do? Will I lose my job?’” Fogle said.

She noted that she doesn’t want to send her children to home-based daycare sites with unfamiliar people.

“I cried a lot,” Fogle said.

Her two daughters have been going to Branchville Christian since they each turned 6 weeks old.

After feeling emotional about the situation, Fogle said it “felt like a race to contact” other local daycare facilities to see if they had openings.

“I don’t want to split my kids up,” she said. “Now we’re on a waiting list.”

Fogle said other parents aren’t as fortunate. Several parents haven’t been able to get their children on daycare waiting lists.

“I feel so bad for them,” Fogle said.

“This daycare has been such a blessing to our family,” she added. “This is just so heartbreaking.”

Looper is employed in the medical field in Orangeburg and said she doesn’t have the family support to help in the situation.

“Ultimately, what comes in my mind is I’ll have to quit my job,” she said.

The closure of the daycare “is a complete shock,” she said.

Fogle and Looper said they were both willing to pay more if that meant increasing the pay for workers.

“I would’ve paid an extra $100 per child. I had no idea it was this bad” of a situation, Looper added. She has two children at the daycare, ages 1 and 5.

Looper is convinced the daycare would still be in operation with adequate staff in place if church leaders decided to raise the tuition rates.

Both mothers wish they’d been told the church was considering closing the daycare.

“We could’ve come together as a community to at least troubleshoot and give ideas,” Looper said.

Manning started the church 38 years ago. He and his wife started the daycare 25 years ago. He confirmed the board didn’t consult parents before deciding to close the daycare.

He said the center doesn’t have an experienced daycare director/manager, which is required by state law.

S.C. Department of Social Services records show that last summer’s annual inspection of the daycare indicated the center was “not compliant” in two areas: keeping staff files in compliance and following tracking of children within the facility.

No one has made any complaints against the daycare, online records show.

Manning said that during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when daycare shutdowns occurred, the church, “paid our girls for even two months. We didn’t have to do that, but we did that.”

Church leaders gave the daycare’s staff raises, Christmas bonuses and paid vacations, he said.

The daycare’s budget has been breaking even and not generating revenue during its entire 25-year operation.

But now, “nobody wants to work,” Manning said.

The church’s wages can’t compete with local fast food restaurants, which are offering more.

“The daycare is closed. It’s closing. There is no future plan to open. If we did start it back, we’d have to have a qualified director,” he said.

Manning said there were approximately 30 children enrolled at the daycare, which employed a staff of about five.

“Nobody hates it more than I do,” Manning said.

Manning noted that the church has long considered itself as “Branchville’s best friend.”

“We’re still Branchville’s best friend,” he said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.