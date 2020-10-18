Parents divided over classroom learning; Orangeburg County School District has not yet set date for return of older students

Jack Vallentine has two children at Branchville High School – a sophomore and a junior – and has seen firsthand how they have handled virtual instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.
It has not been pleasant.
Virtual instruction “is messing with education success," Vallentine said. "These sophomores, juniors and seniors, it is hurting them in getting credits, making decent grades and making plans on what they are going to do in the next year or two."
Vallentine is ready for the Orangeburg County School District to allow middle school and high school students to return to the classroom. He says it is well past time.
"What other school districts in this state have been doing, Orangeburg has been behind for months on every step," Vallentine said. "They have been behind the whole time. Ever since this summer, they have been behind."
Orangeburg County School District is phasing in the return of students. Students with special needs arrived back first and elementary school students followed on Oct. 12.
"Orangeburg’s board and leadership team has decided that our best approach is a safe, slow and responsible transition, beginning with students who are widely believed to be better served in an in-person learning model," Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.
"Elementary schools transitioning to a hybrid model allows for a slow transition as those students can remain mostly within a single classroom cohort," Piccolino said. "Middle/high school students, by the very nature of their classes, would have a larger potential exposure risk."
The district has not set a firm date for middle and high schoolers to return to in-person instruction.
When middle and high school students do return, they will follow a similar schedule as the elementary school students.
Students with last names beginning with the letters A-K will attend school on Monday and Tuesday and students with last names J-Z will attend in-person on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a virtual day for all students.
"Class transitions and cohorts will be identified in greater detail to provide as safe as possible a structured class change to limit exposure," Piccolino said.
Piccolino said a criteria for reopening schools during this entire process has been "sustained moderate spread and a manageable spread among ... staff that will allow in-person instruction to be feasible considering any known vacancies due to teacher and staff confirmed cases and mandatory quarantines."
"Should cases among our teachers and staff at the middle/high school level increase and make it impossible to appropriately begin in-person learning, that would cause a delay in our middle/high transition," Piccolino said. "Likewise, a spike in cases at the elementary level among our teachers and staff could impact our ability to maintain a hybrid model and may result in our students returning to full-time virtual temporarily."
Vallentine says virtual instruction was difficult in the spring for parents and students alike but has improved this fall.
"The communication is better," he said. "They have set up a system now."
But Vallentine says the system is far from perfect.
"There are still weaknesses," he said, noting there are still cases of students having a difficult time signing into class.
"Students are having to get by with the hand they are dealt. The students have not been dealt a good hand."
While Vallentine can't wait for in-person instruction to come back, Christie Canaday has a different take.
The mother of three school-aged boys is now homeschooling her elementary and middle school sons. Her son in high school will remain in virtual instruction through the semester.
The younger boys formerly attended Edisto Elementary School and Carver-Edisto Middle School.
The coronavirus has played a big part in her decision to homeschool the younger boys. She noted the experience of virtual learning did not go well.
"I did not want to take that on this year," Canaday said.
The school district did nothing wrong, it was just that she found out that her younger sons did not learn well virtually, Canady said.
"Parking them on a computer was not good," she said. "They were very distracted and wanted to do other things on their computers rather than their work."
Canaday said her older son, who is a junior at Edisto High School, will remain in virtual instruction through the fall semester.
"I am already at home and homeschooling," she said. "I am here and available and able to allow him to be home and do his school work."
Canaday says by keeping him home, she is hoping to perhaps open up space for those parents who need or want their kids to receive in-person instruction.
"I know so many people that are a mom and dad working full-time that are in a bind," she said. "I consider myself fortunate because I do work part-time and have the flexible job that allows me to be here primarily."
Vallentine says he also knows of parents who have gone to homeschooling, but in some cases, he knows of other parents who have taken their children out of public school and put them into private school.
For example, he knows of one parent that took their child out of Branchville Elementary and put them into Holly Hill Academy. Many private schools in the county and the state have had face-to-face learning since early September.
"Parents throughout our state have wide ranges of comfort with returning to in-person instruction," Piccolino said. "While we can’t speak for the stakeholders in those communities, ours here in Orangeburg indicated through numerous surveys that they were not yet comfortable with in-person learning and preferred virtual."
Piccolino noted half of the district's students chose full-time virtual learning through Orangeburg Online.
"Once a majority of our families here indicated their readiness to return to a hybrid model, we worked to meet that request," she said.
