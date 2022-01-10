‘Parade of Champions’: SCSU Bulldogs to celebrate at Sunday event

South Carolina State University will celebrate numerous recent achievements, including winning the HBCU National Championship, in a “Parade of Champions” on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m., moving from the former All-Star Bowling Alley site at 1543 Russell St. onto Magnolia Street, through the S.C. State campus to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

The event will culminate with a special celebration in the stadium beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to view the parade anywhere along the route and join the finale in Oliver C. Dawson Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite S.C. State gear.

The event also will be live streamed on S.C. State’s website at www.scsu.edu, as well as the university’s social media channels.

Honorees will include the 2021 Celebration Bowl Champion Bulldogs Football Team, 2021 MEAC Champion Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams, 2021 Cross Country and Track individual champs, student competition winners, the S.C. State Royal Court and more.

Other parade participants will include the S.C. State Marching 101 Band, the S.C. State cheerleaders, local high school marching bands, JROTC programs, city and county dignitaries and fire and law enforcement vehicles. The parade’s grand marshals will be Bulldogs Head Coach Buddy and Mrs. Josie Pough.

To access the campus, members of the public are asked to enter through the Chestnut Street gate and follow signs for parking. All stadium guests are asked to wear masks as precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

