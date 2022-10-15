Parade celebrates S.C. State; alumna: ‘Once you're a Bulldog, always a Bulldog’

South Carolina State University’s homecoming parade warmed up the crowd for a Saturday full of football and friends.

“The parade was excellent this year – a lot of bands, a lot of participation, I thought it was great,” parade-goer Avery Carter said.

Many people made their way downtown to see S.C. State’s Marching 101 band in the parade. The 101 recently performed in Indiana during the halftime show for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

“They're always the highlight of it,” Carter said.

Cedric Fisher said, “Our nephew is in the band and we're excited to see him.”

“I'm just proud – I'm just very proud of them. So I'm excited to see them, my brother and sister in-law got me here early. We got the perfect seat,” Cynthia Byrd said.

People also came to the parade to rekindle friendships that go back years.

“It's a great feeling coming back. You see people that you haven't seen in a while,” Carter said.

Brenda Hill said, “So this is probably my first time coming back in over 10 years and so I'm an alumni class of 1990 Bulldogs. I'm very excited I’m loving being back here.”

She lives in California, but returned to Orangeburg, “to see my Bulldogs.”

She was enjoying, “being in fellowship with all my HBCU people and just hanging out with all of my fellow alumni, so yeah, just enjoying being out here.”

The parade was one of the culminating events for the homecoming week. A concert was held Friday night and the game against Virginia Union-Lynchburg was played Saturday.

“This is a great time. Homecoming is always a great time for fun and family because once you're a Bulldog, always a Bulldog, and even if you come as a visitor with friends, you become a Bulldog too,” Hill said.