Parade celebrates mom’s ‘special gift’; Sheriff’s Office, others help create day to remember

Briana Parker lost her mother at the tender age of 4.

She knows how much it means to shower her own children with the love and care they deserve.

Daughter Arie'yanna Johnson is autistic and has faced many obstacles in her young life. So when she reached the age of 10 on Oct. 8, her mother was determined to make her day as special as it could be.

"As her birthday came closer, I said, 'Lord, what could I do this year to make it special?' I have done the party bus. Every year I did large parties for her. I said, 'Well, COVID is going on, but I want to do something she can remember,'" Parker said.

So she organized a big, drive-through birthday parade through her Laurel Hill neighborhood for Arie'yanna, complete with family, friends, neighbors and vehicles from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It was just overwhelming. To me, it was more than what anybody could see. I can't explain it, but it was something magical in my eyes. The sheriff's office came in the cars and trucks and had their sirens going. They got out and gave Arie'yanna a basket. It really was heartfelt," Parker said.

The 10-year-old was showered with balloons on her big day.