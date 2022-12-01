Parade ‘a big family tradition'; Santa returns Sunday in Orangeburg

The Orangeburg County Christmas Parade is a chance to make new memories, see your neighbors and help usher in the Christmas holiday season, Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said.

“The Christmas parade is such a big family tradition in Orangeburg. It has become part of the fabric that makes Orangeburg home,” McQuilla said.

“Generations of citizens recall memories of past parades and they look forward to sharing the joy and experience with each new year,” he said.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday and follow its traditional route from the corner of Seaboard and Russell streets before ending at Magnolia Street.

There will be a number of floats, performing units and bands that will be on display during the course of the parade. It will feature participants from throughout Orangeburg County.

“Be ready to smile and wave. The parade should be interactive. Don't just stare at the walkers, bands and floats. Give them a warm Orangeburg greeting,” McQuilla said.

Parade marshals will be members of the South Carolina State University football team.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be making their appearances at the parade.

“There are several new participants and excitement is in the air,” McQuilla said.

The chamber’s website says the parade will not be a rain or shine event. If rain beyond a drizzle is predicted or there are any forecasts of lightning the Friday before the parade, the event will be cancelled.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 62, according to the National Weather Service.

McQuilla is asking for people to bring loved ones out and enjoy themselves.

“The Christmas parade gives the City of Orangeburg the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season, on a large scale, with all citizens,” McQuilla said.

He said, “Last year's parade was a lot of fun. I think this year's parade will be even more fun.”