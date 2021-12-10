Panel OKs annexing Orangeburg County Fairgrounds into city; Claflin rezoning also approved

The Orangeburg County Fairgrounds is a step closer to being entirely in Orangeburg’s city limits.

The Orangeburg City Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to annex the property into the city and to zone it general business.

Currently, about 35 acres of the fairgrounds are located in the city with the remaining 25 acres in the county.

The 25 acres to be annexed are largely the fairgrounds parking lot.

Orangeburg County Fairgrounds Association President Matt Stokes asked Orangeburg City Council to annex the property during an August meeting.

Stokes said the annexation will make the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responsible for the entire property rather than having to split law enforcement response between the county and city.

Stokes noted a number of events have recently been held in the parking lot, such as a rally for former U.S. Senate candidate Jamie Harrison and a fish fry for 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn.

“The campground will now have city police coverage during the Grand American and the fair,” Stokes said.

The planning commission also voted to rezone some Claflin University property on Goff Avenue from multi-unit residential to office-institutional.

The property is located at 631 and 671 Goff Avenue. Plans call for the property to become home to a new student and community center.

The rest of the campus is already zoned office-institutional.

Orangeburg City Council also has to approve the changes.

