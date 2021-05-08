Pandemic changes work, training for nurses

The coronavirus pandemic of the past year has changed life and created a new "normal" for many.
While some have been able to remove themselves from society through restrictions of social distancing and working remotely, nurses have continued to be on the front lines of the pandemic, caring for those stricken with the virus.
Long hours and days were the norm for nurses at Orangeburg's Regional Medical Center, and student nurses at Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, and yet through it all, the focus was patients, their safety and their care.
"The primary thing was to make sure we focused on patient safety when the census went up and there were a lot of patients to care for," RMC's outgoing interim Chief Nursing Officer Cynthia Dixon said. "We made sure our processes were safe and that our staffing was safe."
"Everyone pulled together and worked as team," Dixon said. "I can't tell you how awesome it was. Every department chipped in. It was amazing how everyone worked together to help take care of patients."
Dixon arrived at RMC in September 2020 on the heels of the first wave of COVID in July and August. She experienced the second surge in December and January.
"The staff was fearful of the disease," Dixon recalled. "We did not know what to expect."
During COVID, RMC had a COVID team led by RMC infectious disease specialist Dr. John Samies. The team met weekly to ensure all nurses were prepared to handle COVID.
"It was emotionally and physically demanding," Dixon said. "Going through this was such a challenge."
Dixon said on average, RMC nurses were working between 55 and 60 hours a week.
RMC provided nurses bonus pay to help compensate for the long hours and there was also a concerted effort to ensure nurses were not working more than 60 hours a week.
To help provide for the nursing staff's emotional healing, the department worked with the hospital's chaplaincy services to provide nurses with meditation rooms.
The nurses were also provided with free meals and were able to engage in leadership rounding during which hospital senior leadership checked on staff frequently to offer words of encouragement and support.
Dixon said RMC increased its recruiting efforts, which proved challenging as "there were not a lot of nurses looking for jobs because of the surge."
RMC also worked closely with the South Carolina Hospital Association and staffing agency Qualivis to ensure there was adequate nursing staff.
Dixon said RMC's nurses fortunately had few issues with supply shortages.
She said the hospital ensured supplies such as personal protective equipment, masks, gowns and gloves continued to flow through the pipeline.
Claflin University Department of Nursing Associate Professor and Chair Dr. Shannon Bright Smith said the challenges of COVID were felt among students going through the university's Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing programs.
She said these students experienced stresses both academically and emotionally.
"That was probably the greatest challenge for us," Smith said. "The stress of working on the front lines of COVID and to manage a program of study and manage their families during a pandemic. Some of them lost loved ones."
Some were inspired by such losses to do better and complete the program.
She said not one student dropped out of the program because of the coronavirus. About 50 students are currently enrolled in the university's nursing program.
OCtech Dean of Nursing and Health Science Candance Tooley said the virus has taken a toll on working nursing students.
"The employers needed all essential employees during the pandemic," Tooley said. "Families may have a loved one not working due to being non-essential employees and had to work to support their families."
"Some students were exposed to COVID-19 and had to face the financial burden of being quarantined without an income," she said. "Also, those with children in virtual classes had to teach their own children and ensure they were engaged in the virtual environment as well."
Nurse instruction
during COVID
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a ripple effect on the instruction of nurses.
Dixon said when she arrived in Orangeburg in September, nursing schools were closed down and student nurses were not allowed into the hospitals.
"We did not what what we were dealing with," Dixon said.
It was not until March 2021 that nursing students have started to come back to the hospital setting.
"We know they are there in the pipeline," she said. "They were being extra cautious."
OCtech's nursing program was impacted immediately when the virus first hit around the spring break -- March 4-7, 2020.
"I received a phone call regarding an emergency meeting and was informed that the college would be closed and all faculty teaching virtually," Tooley said. "I called and notified all the faculty and administrative specialists and we discussed how to continue to provide the quality education that OCtech provides."
Tooley said the biggest challenge was clinical sites closing.
"Nursing is a hands-on profession, and this is where we can assess whether students can apply the knowledge from the classroom to the clinical setting to provide safe, effective and competent care to the students making sound judgment calls based the analysis of the information in the chart and their assessment of the patient," Tooley said.
To ensure students would be able to apply their skills to a clinical setting, Tooley said the college purchased an online platform with clinical video scenarios and other educational activities for student learning.
The college continued instruction shortly after spring break 2020, using previously recorded lecture materials through its learning-management system or through Microsoft Voice or PowerPoints. The college would eventually go to Zoom for lectures, labs and meetings.
Virtual learning was held through the entire summer and kits were created for students to practice and demonstrate IV therapy via Zoom with an instructor.
The college brought back students in small groups for lab and some simulation experiences in the fall of 2020.
The impact of COVID on instruction did suffer, Tooley said.
"Some students are not virtual learners," she said. "We have seen more students struggling with learning and recalling the material for test and application of it in the skills and simulation lab as well as the clinical setting."
There were also problems with reliable internet access and available technology to be able to fully provide needed instruction.
"Not having the hands-on instruction in the clinical setting has given schools across the state concerns regarding student preparation to enter the workforce," Tooley said. "The faculty focused on blended learning methods to enhance clinical skills, and to compensate for the limited clinical exposure; however, gaps have been identified in clinical skills competency."
"By using scenario-based simulation and simulated patients a student experience was created that involved many of the challenges they may find in the clinical in a 'safe' place," she said.
Tooley said as much as possible was done to close the gaps and college administration was supportive of faculty and staff by ensuring they had the tools to effectively provide instruction.
Smith said Claflin's nursing program has always been online.
"We did not experience a lot of what many people did," Smith said, noting that the biggest adjustment was for faculty and administrative assistants having to work remotely. "From an administrative experience, I think navigating what is a touch environment remotely brings on new challenges from communication, mental health and overall well being."
The program was never halted, but students do have a clinical component to their courses that had to be done in-person.
"All that came to a halt with COVID," Smith said. "We had to integrate virtual clinical experiences so they could continue to get that piece of the curriculum. There is nothing that can replace the human touch. Absolutely nothing."
Smith said the university created a virtual experience where students could still engage with others.
"For example they had the assignment to interview a patient and connect them with the resources in the community," Smith said. "In this virtual town, they were able to do that and then navigate around the town with their person and find appropriate resources the patient needed."
She said while the students lost the human touch, they did have an opportunity to understand a patient's needs.
She said the COVID environment "gave the students a different experience, not a lacking experience."'
Future of nursing
instruction
Incoming RMC CNO Karrie Powell said COVID has changed the way nursing students have done their clinicals virtually, which has helped with efficiency.
"The virtual platform allows for another avenue for people to communicate," Powell said, noting that the virtual platform has also allowed an ability to reach a larger size and scale.
Dixon said the younger generation of nurses is technologically savvy and COVID has opened up the door to a mixture of both online and classroom learning into the future.
"Nursing is in that exploratory phase to determine which is going to be the best long term," Dixon said.
Smith said she thinks COVID's positive impact has been requiring all to think and learn differently and to utilize technology like it has never done in the past or would not have done if it had not been for COVID.
"Necessity births innovation," she said.
Remote meetings and virtual experiences have been cost and time saving measures and could pave the way for further innovation in nursing programs into the future. Innovation that will not negatively impact the importance of hands-on training, Smith said.
She has heard discussions that perhaps future clinicals of nurses could entail more simulation.
"I will tell you simulation is a safe way to teach certain nursing skills without putting patients at risk," Smith said. "I think it is a good thing overall."
Tooley said the virus did have some positives on nursing education, one being the heightened awareness of how something could happen in the world and stop everything.
Tooley noted the OCtech nursing program began creating and implementing flexible options in 2011, with the PN flex beginning in the fall of 2012 and followed by the ADN flex in spring of 2015.
"The nursing faculty were engaged and trained on how various virtual platforms for a creative online environment," she said. "The impact of COVID has kind of forced all programs to utilize technology with flexible scheduling. The nursing faculty really stepped up and worked together during this time and continues to do an excellent job."
"We are resilient and able to cope with never-ending change," she said.
Tooley said the pandemic has shown that education must meet the needs of the learner whether it is the traditional method, flexible options or online learning.
"Integration of technology is critical during occasions such as the pandemic utilizing best evidenced practice, being innovative and creative, while sharing ideas that may be productively applied," she said.
COVID vaccines
Dixon and Powell both praised the nurses and hospital staff as well as the community for their support during this challenging time and noted things seem to be slowing improving.
Dixon said recent COVID patient volumes have been low and concerns about a surge after Easter and spring break did not come to fruition.
"We are relieved and they see a light at the end of the tunnel," she said.
Dixon said the majority of RMC's nursing staff has been vaccinated.
Powell echoed in agreement.
"The collective benefit from the vaccine is that we are seeing less cases in this area," she said, noting that individuals should realize that it is safe to come back to the hospital. "We have taken every measure possible."
"Never in a time in history has nursing been so important," Powell said. "We have been called to do what we are trained to do. It has been hard and we have done what we came to do. It is a blessing to be able to touch a lot more people we would not have if COVID had not existed."
Tooley said the vaccine rollout has resulted in many clinical sites resuming normal student clinical rotations.
"It has allowed us to bring students back to campus for face-to-face lectures, labs and simulation," Tooley said. "The college is still following social distancing, wearing mask, and other precautions per the CDC."
Smith praised her students for pulling through COVID with the strength and dedication they have shown.
"Nurses rock!" she said.