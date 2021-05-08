Pandemic changes work, training for nurses

Dixon said the younger generation of nurses is technologically savvy and COVID has opened up the door to a mixture of both online and classroom learning into the future.

"Nursing is in that exploratory phase to determine which is going to be the best long term," Dixon said.

Smith said she thinks COVID's positive impact has been requiring all to think and learn differently and to utilize technology like it has never done in the past or would not have done if it had not been for COVID.

"Necessity births innovation," she said.

Remote meetings and virtual experiences have been cost and time saving measures and could pave the way for further innovation in nursing programs into the future. Innovation that will not negatively impact the importance of hands-on training, Smith said.

She has heard discussions that perhaps future clinicals of nurses could entail more simulation.

"I will tell you simulation is a safe way to teach certain nursing skills without putting patients at risk," Smith said. "I think it is a good thing overall."

Tooley said the virus did have some positives on nursing education, one being the heightened awareness of how something could happen in the world and stop everything.