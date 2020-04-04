Pandemic changes dedication of Edisto Habitat for Humanity's 88th home

Social distancing did not prevent Roselyn Thomas from feeling the love that emanated from the volunteers of a Christian housing ministry who worked together to build her a new home.
The Orangeburg resident is the recipient of the 88th home which Edisto Habitat for Humanity has built.
EHFH officials gathered in mid-March at 1070 Kings Road in Orangeburg to dedicate Thomas' home, but safety concerns over the spread of coronavirus resulted in some changes.
"We honored and blessed Ms. Thomas' home, but it was held with just a handful of people, less than 10 all practicing safe distance. There was no volunteer event held after the ceremony in accordance with the CDC guidelines," EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said.
Even with all of that, Thomas said she still felt the love of all of those who gathered to celebrate her new home.
"I felt nothing less. I still felt love, I still felt joy. I still feel overwhelmed with everything. It's always love with the support system that Habitat has in store," Thomas said, the mother of an 11-year-old daughter.
She said she and her daughter are looking forward to having their own home.
"Me and my baby are very excited and happy. I'm overwhelmed. It's like an unbelievable moment, but it is very real. So I'm happy and just can't wait to get the ball rolling with moving in and spending that first night in my house," Thomas said.
EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said the dedication of the 88th home was exciting.
“That’s huge. All the work that’s been done here and that is continuing to be one to serve the community is exciting. We have an amazing group, but I will say that this pandemic has definitely posed some challenges for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers definitely go out,” she said.
Allied Air is the premier sponsor of Habitat’s 88th home for the Thomas family and also provides HIVAC units for all of Habitat’s homes each year.
Construction began immediately after the groundbreaking ceremony which was held earlier this year. A Women’s Build Day, sponsored by Lowe’s and which included more than 10 organizations, was held on March 7 for the Thomas home.
Edisto Habitat for Humanity began its work helping provide affordable housing options in Orangeburg County in 1991.
Safety concerns associated with the coronavirus concerns forced changed in the March 18 dedication ceremony.
Postponements are already on the horizon, as with what was supposed to be the Women’s Build Day for construction of Habitat’s 89th home.
“In response to this COVID-19 pandemic, Edisto Habitat for Humanity has postponed all volunteer activities at this time. Our Home Store will be closed for cleaning and then for two more weeks, or until further guidance is given,” Burgoyne said.
She is optimistic about future home builds.
“When we are able to restart, we are hoping that we can kind of build in a cluster this fall to try to catch up. That’s out intent. We’re going to try out best do what we can,” the executive director said.
She added, “I feel certain that come fall we’re going to have a whole lot going on. We look forward to that. We have a lot of planning that we’re trying to get done anyway. This will give us time to focus on some of the other side of our work that people don’t normally see.”
In the meantime, she said the EHFH mission will not change even amid the coronavirus concerns.
“Habitat for Humanity has an enormous love for this community and world. We pray for the safety and good health of all persons during this time. Our hearts go out to those affected and prayers are going up,” Burgoyne said.
