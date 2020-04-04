Pandemic changes dedication of Edisto Habitat for Humanity's 88th home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Social distancing did not prevent Roselyn Thomas from feeling the love that emanated from the volunteers of a Christian housing ministry who worked together to build her a new home.

The Orangeburg resident is the recipient of the 88th home which Edisto Habitat for Humanity has built.

EHFH officials gathered in mid-March at 1070 Kings Road in Orangeburg to dedicate Thomas' home, but safety concerns over the spread of coronavirus resulted in some changes.

"We honored and blessed Ms. Thomas' home, but it was held with just a handful of people, less than 10 all practicing safe distance. There was no volunteer event held after the ceremony in accordance with the CDC guidelines," EHFH Executive Director Jessica Burgoyne said.

Even with all of that, Thomas said she still felt the love of all of those who gathered to celebrate her new home.

"I felt nothing less. I still felt love, I still felt joy. I still feel overwhelmed with everything. It's always love with the support system that Habitat has in store," Thomas said, the mother of an 11-year-old daughter.

She said she and her daughter are looking forward to having their own home.