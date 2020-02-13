PalmettoPride to hold Earth Day cleanup April 20-25

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, PalmettoPride is coordinating efforts for a statewide cleanup to celebrate Earth Day 2020.

The goal is to have litter pickup events in every county. The group is currently working to identify county leaders and team leaders to make this goal a reality.

Earth Day serves as a day of action to most and a yearly reminder of our environmental impact. Volunteers who are interested in participating can host their own pickup or join another group in their county.

The cleanup is scheduled for April 20 – 25. Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22.

Contact PalmettoPride at info@palmettopride.org or 877-725-6034 to identify a county coordinator near you or to be a group leader. Supplies will be provided.

Litter pickup events are a great way to build relationships among families, neighbors, employees and elected officials. This is an inexpensive way to protect and restore neighborhoods from the negative impacts litter can influence including quality of life and community safety.

Visit the signup page at www.palmettopride.org for more information on how to get involved.

