PalmettoPride announces grant recipients; Orangeburg, Bamberg counties get funds

COLUMBIA -- PalmettoPride recently announced the grant recipients for 2020 totaling $400,214.

PalmettoPride offers competitive grants for litter prevention programs and program support for law enforcements agencies, state and local governments, and Keep SC Beautiful affiliates across the state. This year was even more competitive, with requests totaling more than $700,000.

The Litter Prevention Grant awarded $199,296 to 43 law enforcement agencies, governmental departments and non-profit organizations in 33 counties totaling for their litter prevention projects, programs and equipment.

PalmettoPride awarded $200,918 to 25 Keep South Carolina Beautiful affiliates to help create and maintain litter reduction and beautification programs and projects.

Orangeburg County received $4,473 for litter prevention and $9,000 to support Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful. Bamberg County received $8,487 to support Keep Bamberg County Beautiful.

