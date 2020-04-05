Palmetto Care Connections names tech analyst

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAMBERG — Palmetto Care Connections Chief Executive Officer Kathy Schwarting announced that Ethan Kemp has joined PCC as technology analyst.

In his position, Kemp assists in maintaining the inventory and database for South Carolina’s Health Care Broadband Consortium led by PCC. The consortium helps eligible health care providers receive significant savings on broadband, internet and telehealth equipment through federal subsidies. Kemp also assists providers in establishing telehealth programs by installing, configuring and maintaining telehealth equipment in medical practices.

Kemp began working at PCC as a technology analyst intern in the summer of 2017 while he attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia. He completed his bachelor of science with double majors in business management and marketing at USC in May 2018. He is currently studying health administration at USC's Arnold School of Public Health and plans to graduate with a Master of Health Administration degree in May 2020.