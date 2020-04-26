Palmetto Care Connections names program assistant

BAMBERG—Palmetto Care Connections (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Kathy Schwarting announces that Ramona Midkiff has joined PCC as program assistant.
In her role, Midkiff provides administrative support to the CEO and department directors, implements financial processes, maintains financial records, and assists with marketing and education activities including website, social media, creative design, presentations and special events.
“Ramona joined PCC in March and hit the ground running,” Schwarting said. “We were finalizing details for our eighth annual Telehealth Summit of South Carolina, which we subsequently rescheduled due to COVID-19. Since she joined PCC, Ramona has proven to be a dedicated, hardworking team member. She brings exceptional skills in organization, creativity and design, and is well-versed in numerous computer applications. She is a self-starter, very intuitive, and is definitely an asset to PCC.”
Prior to joining PCC, Midkiff was an account executive and graphic artist for Image Group Ink in Orangeburg, S.C. Her previous career experience includes: co-owner of Treasured Memories, a gift and specialty shop in Orangeburg, 2012 – 2017; online sales manager/graphic designer for The Times and Democrat in Orangeburg 2007 – 2012; sales/webmaster for North Furniture in North, S.C., 2005-2007; and manager/graphic designer for Husqvarna in Orangeburg,1991-2005.
Midkiff holds an associate degree in engineering graphics from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. She attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia where she studied graphic design, and she has completed additional classes at OCtech in web design and business.
A resident of North since 1975, Midkiff graduated from North High School. She and her husband Ken, have two grown sons, Christopher (wife Jenny, and daughter Addie), and Dustin (fiancé Lindsay).
Established in 2010, PCC is a non-profit organization that provides technology, broadband, and telehealth support services to health care providers in rural and underserved areas in S.C. PCC leads the S.C. health care broadband consortium which facilitates broadband connections for health care providers throughout the state. PCC co-chairs the South Carolina Telehealth Alliance, along with the Medical University of South Carolina, partnering with health care organizations and providers to improve health care access and delivery for all South Carolinians.
