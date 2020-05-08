Palmetto Care Connections names Midkiff program assistant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAMBERG — Palmetto Care Connections (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Kathy Schwarting announced that Ramona Midkiff has joined PCC as program assistant.

In her role, Midkiff provides administrative support to the CEO and department directors, implements financial processes, maintains financial records, and assists with marketing and education activities including website, social media, creative design, presentations and special events.

“Ramona joined PCC in March and hit the ground running,” Schwarting said. “We were finalizing details for our eighth annual Telehealth Summit of South Carolina, which we subsequently rescheduled due to COVID-19. Since she joined PCC, Ramona has proven to be a dedicated, hardworking team member. She brings exceptional skills in organization, creativity and design, and is well-versed in numerous computer applications. She is a self-starter, very intuitive, and is definitely an asset to PCC.”