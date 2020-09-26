Palmetto Care Connections announces new board members

On a state and national level, Lewis is the founding president of the South Carolina Rural Health Association and a former president of the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association. The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) presented Lewis with the 2012 John Gilbert Award, which recognizes longstanding excellence and leadership in community health. She received The Champion Award presented by the South Carolina Primary Healthcare Association in 2017 for her “extraordinary leadership, commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of community health centers.”

“PCC also welcomes John H. Magill to the board of directors,” said Schwarting. “PCC has had a longstanding partnership with S.C. Department of Mental Health, and Mr. Magill has been an advocate of PCC’s work and a champion of telehealth for many years. After his extraordinary career in mental health, PCC is honored and privileged to have him as a board member.”

Magill retired as the S.C. Department of Mental Health state director in January 2019, a position he held for 12 years. He is currently the longest serving public mental health director in the United States.