Page Turner luncheon ‘fun, inspirational’

“I really like listening to the authors’ stories of what inspired them to write,” said Orangeburg resident Sharon Houser.

“And it’s a nice thing to have in Orangeburg,” she added.

On March 22, The Times and Democrat presented its 13th annual Page Turner book and author luncheon with a silent auction.

The event was held for the first time at the newly opened Orangeburg County Conference Center, located at 1643 Russell St.

The event didn’t take place last year due to COVID-19 precautions.

“We need to have more of this type of thing in Orangeburg,” said resident Yvonne White.

White said she enjoys the silent auction and meeting the authors.

When asked about her favorite genre, White said, “I love everything as long as it’s good.”

“I’m an avid reader,” said Mary Jo Spiers of Cameron, “and I love Mary Alice Monroe and I love South Carolina books.”

“It’s such a treat that we are doing this again,” she added, noting, “I admire (T&D Publisher) Cathy Hughes so much for helping put this together.”

Also of Cameron, Judy Bull, said, “I’ve had so much fun today and enjoy seeing so many people I’ve not seen in a while.”

Bull said she enjoys reading, “biographies and a good romance novel.”

“I’m just so happy we are back again after missing 2021,” Hughes said to nearly 180 luncheon attendees.

Hughes noted that the last Page Turner was held on March 3, 2020.

Hughes’ daughter, Holley Van Horn, served as the luncheon’s emcee.

Van Horn said that she and her mother “always bonded over books.”

“I’m happy to be here,” she added.

“This is still a Newspapers in Education fundraiser and it’s still bringing talented and regional authors to tell their stories,” Van Horn said.

The luncheon featured South Carolina authors Susan Zurenda, Gervais Hagerty and Mary Alice Monroe.

Zurenda and Hagerty are debut novelists. Monroe is a New York Times bestselling author of 27 books and counting.

Zurenda, a retired 33-year English teacher and author of “Bells for Eli,” told the crowd “newspapers were invaluable” in her classroom. She noted she was grateful to be part of an event that provides teachers with access to The T&D in their classrooms.

In “Bells for Eli,” Zurenda sets the novel in the fictional South Carolina town of Green Branch, which partly draws on her childhood years in Lancaster.

“It’s based on the realities of the time and locale of my own youth,” she said.

One of the book’s main characters, Eli, is “inspired by an accident that actually happened to my first cousin.

Zurenda said when her cousin was a child, he picked up a Coke bottle from the front steps and drank from it.

Instead of containing the popular soda beverage, it contained Red Devil Lye.

As a result, Eli, like her cousin, ended up with physical disfigurements, she said.

One of the novel’s other main characters, Delia, is Eli’s first cousin.

The two develop an inseparable bond and a “socially taboo relationship,” she said.

In the writing of “Bells for Eli,” Zurenda said, “I didn’t know Delia and Eli’s relationship was going in that direction until it happened.”

“It was a natural progression neither they nor I could escape,” she said.

As the novel unfolds, Delia “discovers a shocking family secret that reveals truths about Eli she has never known,” Zurenda said.

“In Polite Company” author Gervais Hagerty, said inspiration for the main character of her debut novel came from her grandmother.

The novel is set in Charleston, Hagerty’s hometown.

Hagerty’s grandmother also grew up in the Holy City.

“It’s a peek behind the veil of high society,” she said, “and it’s not all sweet tea and Southern charm.”

“There’s sex, drugs and rock and roll in the book” she said.

“I never set out to write a novel, but I had to finish it,” she told the crowd.

Hagerty said she had a special bond with her late grandmother. Hagerty moved away from Charleston for about 10 years and when she returned she decided to deepen her bond with her grandmother.

One night, she took her 80-year-old grandmother for a bluegrass concert and an introduction to sushi.

When they returned to her grandmother’s home, she encouraged her to listen to some music and do a little dancing on the porch of her Legare Street home.

As the night came to a close, Hagerty said she realized she’d “pushed her to the limit.”

“That was the end of my fairy tale,” she said.

“That summer she was in hospice,” Hagerty said.

“I was a wreck and I wrote and I wrote and I wrote and I wrote,” Hagerty said.

“I needed someone to read my book and give me critical honest feedback,” she added and that’s when repeat award-winning author Monroe began serving as Hagerty’s mentor.

Hagerty said Monroe gave her the best advice and missing piece to the novel: giving the main character a backstory.

Hagerty’s late grandmother “was never a dancer, but she was so elegant,” she said.

Hagerty, in “In Polite Company,” makes her grandmother a ballerina.

“I sent her to a boarding school in Atlanta to pursue her dream” she said, “and I even gave her a lover.”

Monroe addressed the crowd next.

“The Times and Democrat, what you’re doing today, supporting literacy, is so important. I’ve spent my lifetime teaching literacy,” Monroe said.

“This is really a wonderful thing,” she added.

Monroe said throughout her novels, she draws on nature – especially scenes and species native to South Carolina.

“Nature makes children of us all,” Monroe said.

One of Monroe’s most popular novels, “The Beach House,” is, in part, about sea turtles.

She moved to the Isle of Palms after visiting the beach for years.

“I loved the iconic species,” Monroe said.

“I joined the turtle team. That was the very first thing I did on Isle of Palms,” she said, noting, “The Loggerhead is the only species that lays eggs on our shore.”

That was in 2002.

“That book was a New York Times bestseller – my first one,” she said, “I knew I was onto something.”

“I bring you into my story world,” Monroe said, “since then I’ve written about birds of prey, dolphins” and other species found along the Palmetto State’s coastal areas.

Monroe, with her publicist for 10 years Angela Mays, co-authored a middle grade children’s book, “The Islanders” set on Dewees Island, in Charleston County.

The book came out in 2021 and soon gained a number two ranking on the New York Times bestseller list.

On June 14, the book’s sequel, “The Islanders Search for Treasure” will be available for purchase in bookstores.

T&D staff writer Dionne Gleaton provided the luncheon’s invocation and circulation director Barbara West-Ravenell told of the successful NIE program in schools throughout the T&D region.

Palmetto Peach Catering prepared smoked chicken salad stuffed tomatoes, truffle potato salad, flatbread topped with Gouda pimento cheese and a peach and mascarpone cheese pound cake for the luncheon fare.

Orangeburg County was the table sponsor and The Garden Gate Florist was the charter sponsor, providing a colorful display of spring tulips on each table.

Orangeburg higher education sponsors include S.C. State University, Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

Over 50 businesses donated items towards the silent auction.

The authors signed copies of their books and spoke with attendees following the luncheon.

Swift Books provided the authors’ books for sale a week prior to and at the event.

The luncheon benefits The T&D’s Newspapers in Education program, which allows the electronic delivery of The T&D to area teachers free of charge to use as educational tools in classrooms.

