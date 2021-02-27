Owners see need for new funeral home in Orangeburg

A new funeral home opened in Orangeburg on Feb. 1.
The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home is located at 1656 Joe Jeffords Highway in the former fellowship hall of House of Praise Nondenominational Church of Deliverance. The funeral home will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will be able to be reached at all hours as needed.
"We know that from the onset of the pandemic, it has put a big strain on funeral homes and thus taking away from the quality of services provided," owner Necole Stroman said, adding that Greater Orangeburg will seek to provide that quality and "special service" during a difficult time for many families.
Necole owns the funeral home with her husband, Willie, and Licensed Funeral Director Montez P.V. Haynes. All are Orangeburg natives.
The funeral home's motto is "Our family serving your family -- Dedicated to you who morn with the hope that time will bring consoling peace."
Stroman said the family saw a need for a funeral home in light of the fact that some funeral homes have closed in the area recently.
"This funeral home is unique," she said. "It is a Christian-based funeral home and the staff is very diverse. We are the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home because we are looking to relate to serve a very diverse population."
Stroman said the funeral home's staff crosses all nationalities and races.
Greater Orangeburg's staff includes a business manager, office manager, office assistant, marketing director, support supervisor, two embalmers, marriage and family therapist and funeral attendants.
Haynes said the funeral home's mission is to "provide services to our family and friends in this community and surrounding areas that is quality, professional and prompt."
The funeral home is equipped with space adequate for social distancing at funeral services.
It also offers a number of services including virtual arrangements, virtual services, online memorials, tribute videos, funeral fund donations, flower orders, publishing of service dates and times and one year of free daily grief-support emails.
The funeral home also handles memorial, burial and cremation services. Funerals with military honors are available.
Pet cremations are also done.
The funeral home provides a number of resources on its website related to grief support, preplanning, funeral etiquette, Social Security benefits and answers to other frequently asked questions.
The Stromans and Haynes are no strangers to Orangeburg.
Willie is a graduate of Wilkinson High School. He owns a contracting business in Orangeburg and is also pastor and chief apostle of House of Praise Nondenominational Church of Deliverance.
Necole received her undergraduate degree from Howard University and her masters in education from Loyola University in Baltimore.
She currently serves as the director of Head Start and Early Head Start at the Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg Community Action Agency Inc.
Haynes graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
He studied sociology at Claflin University and then went on to study embalming and directing at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood.
He also studied pastoral care and chaplaincy at Columbia International University.
Haynes formerly was a funeral director at Bethea Funeral Home and also was employed at Leevy's Funeral Home in Columbia.
He is also a minister at Life Cathedral Church on Columbia Road and serves in chaplaincy work at the Regional Medical Center.
Haynes is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
He is married to Shakia and the couple have two children, Bryson and Braxton. Shakia also is the information technology director at Orangeburg's Family Health Centers Inc. She is a funeral director apprentice.
For more information: 803-809-0070, greaterorangeburgfuneral@gmail.com or www.greaterorangeburgfuneral.com.