Owners see need for new funeral home in Orangeburg

A new funeral home opened in Orangeburg on Feb. 1.

The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home is located at 1656 Joe Jeffords Highway in the former fellowship hall of House of Praise Nondenominational Church of Deliverance. The funeral home will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will be able to be reached at all hours as needed.

"We know that from the onset of the pandemic, it has put a big strain on funeral homes and thus taking away from the quality of services provided," owner Necole Stroman said, adding that Greater Orangeburg will seek to provide that quality and "special service" during a difficult time for many families.

Necole owns the funeral home with her husband, Willie, and Licensed Funeral Director Montez P.V. Haynes. All are Orangeburg natives.

The funeral home's motto is "Our family serving your family -- Dedicated to you who morn with the hope that time will bring consoling peace."

Stroman said the family saw a need for a funeral home in light of the fact that some funeral homes have closed in the area recently.