Owners asked to check dams; Ian prompts lifting of some animal rules

As Hurricane Ian’s track narrows, the potential for impacts in South Carolina become more likely.

Owners and operators of reservoirs statewide can prepare by taking proactive steps to ready their dam for potential heavy rainfall.

This may include clearing debris from spillways and assessing the water level to determine if lowering the level is needed to accommodate incoming storm flows, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Owners of ponds and reservoirs with functional gates or flashboards should consider operating them to provide additional storage for the anticipated rainfall,” said Jill Stewart, director of DHEC’s Dam Safety and Stormwater Permitting Division

“In addition, coordinate any water release with other dam owners and/or property owners downstream that could be impacted. It is also important before and after the storm has passed to remove any accumulated trash and debris from spillways,” she said.

Resources to help dam owners prepare for the approaching rainfall can be found under the “Preparing and Responding to Events at Your Dam” link on DHEC’s Dam Safety Program website: scdhec.gov/dams

DHEC also plans to utilize an emergency notification system as needed to automatically notify dam owners via voice call, text messages and email to take steps in preparation for the potential for impacts from Hurricane Ian.

“Dam owners should be aware of the conditions at their dams during such events,” Stewart said. “If problems develop such that failure of the dam might be imminent, the owner or operator of the dam should first call 911, then contact downstream property owners and DHEC Dam Safety Program staff at 803-898-1939.”

Some animal

rules suspended

South Carolina officials have issued a temporary waiver of certain requirements for farm and companion animals being evacuated from Florida due to Hurricane Ian.

The action was requested by animal health officials in Florida where Ian is projected to make landfall on Thursday.

“In order to accommodate evacuations in advance of the hurricane, we are temporarily suspending some of the requirements governing the importation of agricultural and companion animals into South Carolina as we have done with past storms,” said Michael Neault, South Carolina State veterinarian and director of Clemson Livestock-Poultry Health.

To prevent the spread of animal disease, both state and federal regulations include requirements for interstate movement and identification of animals, such as horses, cattle, swine and goats. These regulations frequently require certification by veterinarians as to the health status of the animals being transported.

Neaults’s declaration waives many of those requirements for Florida’s animals. Specifically:

• Horses being evacuated to South Carolina that have a current Coggins test will be admitted to the state without a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection. A current Coggins test chart should accompany these horses.

• Horses being evacuated to South Carolina without a current Coggins test will be allowed entry into the state provided they will be allowed to return to their state of origin without a current Coggins or CVI after the evacuation is lifted.

• All other animals being evacuated without a CVI will be temporarily admitted to South Carolina and also allowed to leave South Carolina provided the state to which they are destined also has waived their import requirements.

All animals moving under these exceptions are expected to return to their state of origin no later than Oct. 31, unless the order is extended or revised.

Information for animal owners on emergency preparedness, response and recovery is posted at clemson.edu/public/lph/ahp/emergency-prep/index.html.