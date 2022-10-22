Over half of $190M in borrowing would go to new O-W High; plan before voters Nov. 8

The Orangeburg County School District will ask voters in the Nov. 8 general election to approve a $190 million school construction and upgrade plan.

One of the biggest items in the referendum – over half of the proposed spending – is construction of a $100-110 million Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The high school would be built on 95 acres at Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard, located near Interstate 26 Exit 145. The district swapped land with the county to obtain the site.

The proposal includes space for 1,600 to 1,800 students and a dedicated front entrance, gymnasium, parking and athletic fields.

If voters approve the plan, the district hopes to have the school finished by the 2024-25 school year. The district does not anticipate any disruptions in classes.

The bond referendum question that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot does not provide an itemized spending breakdown of the proposed new O-W.

“We are currently working with our architects in designing the new facility,” the OCSD said in a statement, noting it does not have a cost-by-cost breakdown on spending for the new school at this time.

According to district officials, the current O-W needs nearly $54 million in repairs to bring it up to minimum standards. They cite the architect as the source of the figure.

During community meetings held earlier this year, district officials made the case for spending money on the new school rather than upgrading the current one. They said it is not worth the investment to upgrade an old O-W that would have a short life due to its age.

During community meetings, Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster asked the question: “If we were to invest this type of money, am I to get another 60 years out of that facility?”

The current school is in bad shape, he said. “I am not sure we will get another 50 years out of that facility and it will still have issues that we are unable to address in the current plan of just going in and renovating and updating a few things.”

Foster said spending $54 million would only bring the school to minimum standards, comparing it to putting “air into a flat tire that still has no tread.”

“If approved, a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will provide improved educational environments that will support enhanced safety and educational programs for students,” the district said in a statement.

The current high school could be repurposed for community use. If no private or community use comes forth, the school would be razed.

The district did not provide an itemized cost breakdown of the needed repairs, but referred this reporter to the district's facilities study on its website.

OCSD paid for a study of the district’s 26 schools by architectural and planning firm LS3P Associates Ltd. The facilities study provides a list of needed upgrades but does not provide a cost breakdown of the upgrades.

LS3P’s study concluded the current O-W, “is very dated looking (1980s) and needs lots of repairs in the older sections of the facility.”

“There are moisture and roof leaks that need to be addressed,” the report stated. “The athletic facilities need lots of repairs.”

The new O-W high school is a part of a larger OCSD plan that includes the construction of some new schools, the closing of some schools that are in poor condition, and bringing students together in new or upgraded facilities.

Officials say the plan also addresses the problem of underused schools caused by the county’s declining population.

School district officials say without the $190 million proposed spending plan, it would cost the district about $429 million in total to conduct repairs district-wide. The district has not provided a cost breakdown of the $429 million in repairs.

If voters approve the bond referendum on Nov. 8, the district would be able to borrow money for new schools and improvements at existing schools across the county.

School district officials say the borrowing would not lead to an increase in taxes. As older debt is paid down, the new debt payments will be added to tax bills, the officials say.

According to the district's LS3P study, the 215,946-square-foot high school on Bruin Parkway was built in 1984 with renovations done in 1999 to the gym and athletic facilities. The band room, new administration/entry and Section J classroom wing were all developed in 2004.

At the time of the study, conducted over the past few years, 1,116 students attended the high school, which was at about 57% capacity.

The district reports it costs $239,489 a year to heat and cool the nearly half-empty school.

The planned new school would be at 75% capacity.

The LS3P study did a deep dive into the schools throughout the district, assessing exterior and interior conditions.

The findings at O-W recommended the following repairs:

• The school’s downspouts and gutters

• Walkways cover/canopies

• Exterior roofing, windows and doors. There are signs of moisture (i.e., stains on bricks under a lot of windows). The exterior doors of the school appear to be in good shape. There are some door hardware issues and touch-up paint is needed.

• Exterior stairs to include railing and treads.

• Basketball and tennis courts need to be resurfaced and new nets put in place. Bleachers could be updated in basketball areas.

• Dugouts and bleachers at the school's softball and baseball fields

Interior repairs include:

• No fire sprinkler system

• Guidance office ceiling and flooring

• The ceiling and floor in the teacher/workroom lounge

• Ceiling in the boys group toilets (public bathroom). Ceiling tiles in some bathrooms need repairs and quarry tile floors look dated. The sinks and toilet fixtures are in OK condition and the toilet partitions are in all right shape.

• Floors in corridors and hallways

• Floor in art classroom

• Doors in classrooms

• Doors in art classroom and doors in special education room

• Ceiling in the manager's office in the cafeteria

• Doors in band and chorus rooms

• Floor in the orchestra area

• Doors in the performance space area, stage/platform and boys dressing room

Some things are beyond repair and need to be replaced, according to the study. These include:

• The ceiling, floor and doors in general classrooms. The second-floor section C classrooms have not been renovated and are the original rooms. Recommend renovating and updating this area.

• Ceilings in corridors and hallways. There is quarry tile flooring in older sections of the school. These tile floors are in good condition but look very dated.

• Both girls and boys ceilings in group bathrooms on the second floor.

• Fixtures and partitions in the second floor group bathrooms are very old.

• Ceilings in the art classrooms.

• Ceilings in the school's special education classrooms.

• Doors and ceilings in the school's reception desk area, media specialist office, teacher workroom, staff bathrooms, library-book shelving area, library reading area, audiovisual technology room, green screen room and conference room.

• Doors in the manager's office and locker room in the cafeteria

• Ceilings in the main dining area.

• Ceilings and doors in the cafeteria locker room.

• Ceilings and floors in the band and chorus rooms.

• Ceilings and floors in the performance space area.

• Ceilings and floors in the stage/platform.

• Ceilings in the boys locker dressing room.

The administration area's office space vinyl tiling and carpeting are in good condition.