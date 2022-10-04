Outlet to fill former Reid’s space in Orangeburg; Bealls ‘anxious to get there’

An outlet store is locating in the former Reid's grocery store at the Chestnut Village shopping center at 1450 Chestnut Street.

Florida-based Bealls Outlet will open in the 21,328-square-foot building between Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Octapharma Plasma.

“We are anxious to get there," said Karen O’Neil, Bealls Inc. director of communications.

Bealls has been looking at the Orangeburg area for quite some time, she said. “Orangeburg is a perfect fit for our offering and we have been waiting for the right location.

“We are happy when this came up.”

The store will employ about 15 to 20 full and part-time employees.

It features brand-name men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes, as well as other accessories.

The store also will include handbags, backpacks, luggage, bedding, bathroom accessories, home décor and kitchen items, pet supplies and electronics.

“It is a treasure hunt experience, like a typical outlet,” O'Neil said.

She said the merchandise is changed frequently.

“It is not the same all the time,” O’Neil said.

It is Bealls Outlet's first entry into The T&D Region market.

Bealls Inc. has 17 other locations in the state, according to its website.

Bealls Inc. has operated under its Burkes Outlet name in South Carolina, but the company is in the process of changing all its Burkes Outlet stores to Bealls.

Bealls Inc. was founded in 1915 by Robert Beall. In 1987, with the emergence of retail outlets, his son E.R. Beall decided to open the first Bealls Outlet in Florida.

The concept was a hit and the outlet division has been growing ever since.

It is a privately held company, owned by the founding family and its employees, according to the company's website.

The company operates more than 600 retail stores in 23 states under the names Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters and online at beallsflorida.com and burkesoutlet.com.

Bealls’ grand opening in Orangeburg is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The store's grand opening will include games, raffles, spin wheels, treasure hunts and gift cards from Thursday to Sunday.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.