Outdoor graduations scheduled June 4 for OCSD seniors

Orangeburg County School District’s seniors will have a chance to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas in outdoor graduation ceremonies in June.
School district officials Tuesday announced graduation ceremonies in the district will be held Friday, June 4, at 9 a.m. at each high school's football field stadium.
The High School for Health Professions graduation will be held the same date at 6 p.m. at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football stadium.
Each graduating senior will receive two tickets and masking will be required. All graduations will be livestreamed on each school's respective website, District Ombudsman Dr. Jesse Washington told district board members during their regularly scheduled board meeting.
The district will provide more information as it becomes available.
It will be the second consecutive year that graduating seniors have outdoor graduation ceremonies with a limited amount of tickets to be distributed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Mental health
Trustees were informed that referrals of students receiving mental health counseling or assessments have increased by about 50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everybody is trying to understand and maneuver through this and get a better understanding of how to live, how to cope and how to work," District Mental Health Facilitator Joyce McDaniel Felder said.
Felder said younger children are struggling with mental health issues perhaps more than older children as many older children have learned how to better cope with the stresses of life through their maturity.
"All little Johnny knows is he wants to come to school and play with his friends," Felder said, referring to the challenges facing the district's youngest children. "He cannot understand why he can't run across the road and see John at the other house. That is a lot for little Johnny to comprehend."
Felder then said virtual learning has also proven difficult for the very young as well as friends can see each other but that is all.
"He can see his friends but he can't touch them," Felder said.
Families with children struggling during the pandemic are encouraged to contact their child's school guidance counselor, faculty or staff member to begin a referral process. An electronic link would be provided to parents allowing them fill out a request for assistance.
In an effort to help parents and staff, the district has created a catalog of mental health and social emotional learning videos for students, parents, faculty and staff. The videos are accessible on the district's website.
Examples of videos are of topics such as managing grief and loss and managing anxiety in the classroom.
"You have heard the narrative about how this coronavirus has affected not only our students but also our parents," Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "It affects us. We understand that we have to educate the physical, social, emotional and cognitive side of every single child. We have to find a way to do it despite of the hurdles that we have despite a pandemic."
Owl deployment
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction Dr. Andress Carter-Sims informed trustees the district continues its deployment of the Owl technology in a phase-in process of six schools at one time.
The thermos-shaped, robotic video camera is designed to allow teachers to engage in a more effective manner and to enhance virtual simultaneous instruction for both the students at home as well as the students at school.
Teachers have received training on the devices.
The schools that are in the process of receiving the Owl and subsequent training are Edisto Primary, Lockett Elementary, Elloree Elementary/Middle, Edisto Elementary, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary and Holly Hill Elementary.
Following these schools, Carter-Sims said Whittaker, Sheridan, Marshall, Holly Hill-Roberts Middle and Carver-Edisto Middle will then receive the technology.
All schools will eventually receive an Owl, said Carter-Sims, explaining that elementary schools received the technology first since they returned to a hybrid learning model before high schools.
Middle/high school outreach
The school district will partner with the Alpha Xi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. of South Carolina State University to provide virtual tutoring for the district's middle and high school students.
Students will be recommended by school counselors and parent consents will be obtained.
The sorority students have completed the risk-management training and background checks have been done. The program is expected to kick off in the next two weeks.
Two to three students from each school will be selected to receive the assistance.
Demography study
The district is beginning a demography study review to enable it to better prepare and allocate resources for the district heading into the future.
Arcbridge Consulting and Training will be conducting the study.
The study, which kicked off Feb. 3, will collect enrollment data; housing/building permit data; attendance zones and birth rates.
"The brass tacks of this is it gives us information to ensure we are allocating resources appropriately," Foster said. "We have to make sure that we are trying to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and our resources are going to where we know the growth of this county is coming."
A final report will be provided to the board upon completion.
Substitute teachers
The district will engage with Kelly Educational Staffing Services to provide substitute teachers for the district effective Aug. 1, 2021.
All substitutes currently working with the district will be transitioned to a Kelly employee.
Assistant Superintendent For Human Resources Ernest Holliday said the benefit of the working with Kelly is that the district will save on indirect costs such as training of substitutes, unemployment and worker compensation claims and insurance.
The staffing services will also do year-round recruiting, new hire and ongoing training, benefit and retention programs, plus they offer insurance and specialized training.
Other business
- Trustees voted to hire two elementary school teachers, four math teachers, one music teacher, one dance teacher, one middle school language arts teacher, one special education teacher and one career development facilitator.
- The district will have a virtual recruitment fair Friday, Feb. 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will target teachers in areas such as secondary math, secondary science, foreign language and special education.
Registration for the fair will be online at the district's website through Feb. 19. The event and link appear in the “Announcements” section of the district's website.
- Save the Children South Carolina named Bethune-Bowman High School Principal LaKekia Lewis Administrator of the Year and the school's Save the Children program coordinator Darrow Riley as Coordinator of the Year.
The district recognized the women for their statewide recognition. They will also receive a certificate from the school district.
Save the Children has worked in South Carolina since the early 2000s, offering early childhood education programs for young children and families.
- Foster thanked the eight district nurses who helped to administer coronavirus vaccines Feb. 5 to those who qualify to receive them. Foster said the district will continue to be involved in the community in the administration of the vaccine.
- Trustees gave first reading to the 2021-22 student course catalog.
- Trustees gave final reading to a policy that will allow retired or at-will employees to get 12 days a year for sick leave, but sick leave will not accumulate on an annual basis.
- Trustees gave first reading to a board policy related to the assignment and transfer of school administrators. The change was a wording change and did not substantially change the existing policy.
- Trustees applauded the district's bus drivers in recognition of bus driver appreciation week.
- Foster announced he successfully sold his home in Aiken County Monday and is one step closer to moving to Orangeburg.
- The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23. The meeting will be livestreamed at 6:30 p.m. on the district's website at ocsdsc.org