Outdoor graduations scheduled June 4 for OCSD seniors

Felder said younger children are struggling with mental health issues perhaps more than older children as many older children have learned how to better cope with the stresses of life through their maturity.

"All little Johnny knows is he wants to come to school and play with his friends," Felder said, referring to the challenges facing the district's youngest children. "He cannot understand why he can't run across the road and see John at the other house. That is a lot for little Johnny to comprehend."

Felder then said virtual learning has also proven difficult for the very young as well as friends can see each other but that is all.

"He can see his friends but he can't touch them," Felder said.

Families with children struggling during the pandemic are encouraged to contact their child's school guidance counselor, faculty or staff member to begin a referral process. An electronic link would be provided to parents allowing them fill out a request for assistance.

In an effort to help parents and staff, the district has created a catalog of mental health and social emotional learning videos for students, parents, faculty and staff. The videos are accessible on the district's website.