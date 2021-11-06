Out with old, in with new at Bamberg County Airport

This article is reprinted with permission from the Fall 2021 edition of Palmetto Aviation, the official quarterly publication of the South Carolina Aviation Association.

Every New Year's Eve we hear the saying "out with the old and in with the new." The phrase suggests that to move forward, one must let go of one thing to gain something else. This is exactly what Bamberg County Airport (99N) has accomplished.

Bamberg County Airport opened in October of 1982. Aviation enthusiast Joseph O. Tobul, CEO of Tobul, was allowed to construct a hangar in agreement with the county airport commission. Tobul had chosen Bamberg for a plant location in 1987 due to the availability of an airport and the county's professional proposal.

Bamberg County can't underscore enough the support of the Tobul family in maintaining airport facilities and restoring and preserving several World War ll aircraft. To commemorate this service, the county just passed a resolution to name the airﬁeld after the family, with a future dedication planned.

County Administrator Joey Preston makes it clear Bamberg County Airport is friendly, committed and passionate. He understands the correlation between connectivity, government and economic growth and sees a major key to economic growth from the airport.