Out with old, in with new at Bamberg County Airport

This article is reprinted with permission from the Fall 2021 edition of Palmetto Aviation, the official quarterly publication of the South Carolina Aviation Association.
Every New Year's Eve we hear the saying "out with the old and in with the new." The phrase suggests that to move forward, one must let go of one thing to gain something else. This is exactly what Bamberg County Airport (99N) has accomplished.
Bamberg County Airport opened in October of 1982. Aviation enthusiast Joseph O. Tobul, CEO of Tobul, was allowed to construct a hangar in agreement with the county airport commission. Tobul had chosen Bamberg for a plant location in 1987 due to the availability of an airport and the county's professional proposal.
Bamberg County can't underscore enough the support of the Tobul family in maintaining airport facilities and restoring and preserving several World War ll aircraft. To commemorate this service, the county just passed a resolution to name the airﬁeld after the family, with a future dedication planned.
County Administrator Joey Preston makes it clear Bamberg County Airport is friendly, committed and passionate. He understands the correlation between connectivity, government and economic growth and sees a major key to economic growth from the airport.
Council Chairman Larry Haynes says, "When [Preston] ﬁrst came on, Bamberg County was about to go bankrupt."
Diligent efforts to revitalize the airport over the recent years are obvious in the results. Council just reduced the property tax on aircraft. The airport has a 24-hour Avgas self-service fueling system with the region's least-expensive fuel (guaranteed through AirNav). In addition, they have partnered with an FBO offering charter services.
Renovations to established hangars, FBO buildings, new signage and other improvements in the area have been completed as well. The terminal contains a modern pilots lounge with shower facilities, refreshments, a conference room to seat 20, video conferencing capabilities and internet access to name a few. The surrounding property has been restored by removing 35 acres of trees and repurposed/leased the property to ensure agriculture control. A new security monitoring system and a new FOD/ Runway Safety program were set in place.
Asphalt was resurfaced for maintenance and general safety improvements and landscaping improvements that include a new public parking lot and picnic area enhance curb appeal.
Currently, Bamberg County Airport is in the process of installing a weather station. A pilot-training program is being developed with Denmark Technical College. In addition, they have partnered with 1200.Aero to provide ADS-B plane tracking services. Future development plans include improving lighting around the ramp, providing a courtesy vehicle for pilots, extending the runway, adding hangar space and to acquiring surrounding airport property for new business/industrial development. Collaborating with Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) will ensure availability of ﬁber connectivity for future tenants and area business.
South Carolina Aeronautics Commission Executive Director James Stephens said, "lt's exciting to see the changes that are taking place at the Bamberg County Airport. The county administrator and county leadership have been proactive in their approach to making improvements that will attract new tenants, and because of these improvements, the value of the airport will grow. I look forward to seeing the increased activity next time l‘m at the airport."
The 94-acre airport has an asphalt paved runway of 3,603 feet x 60 feet. In 2015, the airport had 40 aircraft arrivals and departures. As of the 12-month period ending July 29, 2020, that number was 700, representing a 1,650% increase. For the 2021 year, the airport is averaging three per day. It's in with the new at Bamberg County Airport. Visit bambergair.com for more information.