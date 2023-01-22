‘Our reduction is a start’ Bamberg only county with millage cut

Bamberg County is working to balance conservative fiscal policies with promoting growth in the county, an act which the administrator says will be eased with continued investments in everything from the airport to water and sewer projects.

The county was the only county in South Carolina to adopt a property tax millage reduction for this year, but it still has among the highest base millage rates in the state. Some county council members are concerned about Bamberg County’s debt and spending.

‘Our reduction

is a start’

“Yes, the millage rate has always been the highest or one of the highest. That’s old news, but our reduction is a start. A point not to miss is that we did it and the counties with more wealth did not,” County Administrator Joey Preston said.

The county’s 2022-2023 budget, which totaled $29,999,105, included a property tax decrease.

County Controller Gina Smith has said $100,000 homeowners with two vehicles with an average value of $15,000 could see a $20 decrease in their property tax bills, while $50,000 homeowners with two vehicles with the average value of $15,000 could look to see a $14 decrease.

The operating millage rate is 233.3, the same as last year.

Smith said the reduction came in the area of debt service, “just as we had predicted it would, when the county did the IPRB (installment purchase revenue bonds) refinancing back in December of 2021.”

“The debt service levy went from 12.8 in FY 22 down to 9.1 in FY 23, a reduction of 3.7 mills. The total millage for the county in FY-22 was 246.1 and the total millage for the county in FY-23 is 242.4, a reduction of 3.7 mills,” she said.

Preston noted that the county has had to “play catch up” in making sure it has enough funding to take of issues, many of which were spawned by the county’s neglect of its equipment and property.

Part of that catching up was done when Bamberg County Council gave final third-reading approval to the county's $15.9 million spending plan for fiscal year 2018-19 at a special called meeting on June 28, 2018.

That budget included a one-time levy in the range of 8 to 9.5 mills to support its road maintenance fund and an additional 2 mills for the maintenance of trucks and equipment in the area of rural fire service.

Preston said, “Over the years, the county neglected its equipment and property, and recently we have been playing catch up. I feel like I say the same thing over and over,” noting that the county’s receipt of “more grants than ever before” is helping to bring in more money.

Bringing more industry into the county will also be key in broadening the county’s tax base and reducing the tax burden on the citizens, but that that will take developing infrastructure, he said.

“And in order to do that, you have to make investment. Spec buildings, airport, water and sewer, industrial parks, investment in training the labor force with the tech school, parks and rec and quality of life projects all go into making the community more attractive to industry,” Preston said.

“Bamberg County was the only county in the state to enact a tax decrease. With inflation creating more economic challenges for hardworking families nationwide, Bamberg County has delivered a responsible budget plan to offer tax relief, make smart investments and provide financial stability,” he said.

‘There’s a problem

in Bamberg’

Even with the county’s FY 23 budget’s decrease in property taxes, some council members have expressed concerns about savings not going further and what the county will do when federal American Rescue Plan Act funds received during the pandemic run out.

Smith said the county received a total of $2,732,156 in ARPA funding, with $1,250,000 budgeted to be used in this year’s budget and the remainder to be used in FY 24.

Councilman Sharon Hammond said, “We consolidated some expenses that we had with the (old) hospital and took a bond out for that. That cut the expenses down until 2051. So that cut some of the expenses down. We have been getting some federal money. That has helped, but that will soon run out.”

Of the millage reduction, she said, “It was just only like $20. I would love to see a $200 cut in people’s taxes at least. The $20 is a start, but I don’t know. In reality, when we no longer receive those grants, will be able to sustain ourselves? That worries me.”

Councilman Phil Myers said he has concerns about this year’s budget, too.

“I think with the millage decrease, what is helping us out right now is all this COVID relief money. I’m afraid we’re going to get kicked in the butt when this COVID relief money goes because the budget went up, but the millage went down. It don’t add up,” he said.

The county’s 2021-2022 budget totaled $27.5 million, while the 2022-2023 budget totaled $29.9 million.

“There’s a big imbalance. If the budget had went down and our millage rate had went down, I’d say, ‘Oh, that’s great,’ but the budget went up. So it can’t add up. It might not be smart enough to see it, but there’s a lot of things I don’t see,’ Myers said.

Council Chairman Spencer Donaldson said, “I’m not surprised that Bamberg County was the only county in the state that enacted a tax cut this budget year, while continuing our support of key infrastructure investments such as the ongoing construction of our health and human services complex in the old hospital.”

He continued, “It’s still true that our county has a lot of competing needs that can’t all be met at once. This budget delivers on improvements for public safety, community resources, government resources and expanded support of Denmark Technical College. This new budget demonstrates our commitment to stepping up for everyday people in this county.”

Councilman Larry Haynes said, “A decade ago, our county was facing a $2 million budget deficit and on the brink of bankruptcy. We are slowly recovering from the most severe public health crisis. ... It is crucial that we prioritize families by providing them with much-needed and deserved relief to ensure Bamberg County’s growth.”

Hammond said, “What’s old news is how they keep bringing up, ‘Oh, the county was in debt for $1.2 million 11 years ago.’ Now we’re in how much debt? Come on now. We need to find new revenue. We need to find some things that the county can do to bring in some revenue.”

The county’s total debt came in at $13,861,577 as of June 30, 2018. As of the end of June in the following years, the county’s total debt has come in at: $13,838,723 in 2019; $13,845,955 in 2020 and $14,063,283 in 2021.

Hammond continued, “It’s not just us, it’s all the small counties. We need to find a way to get a stream of revenue coming. They can make a budget all they want. If you ain’t got the money to pay for it, (that’s the problem).”

She says she has concerns about spending and that until more industry is brought into the county, more thought needs to be given to consolidating existing resources.

“I don’t think this is just for Bamberg. I think it's other small counties also, but they need to start thinking about consolidating resources, or doing regional projects instead of doing them alone,” Hammond said.

“We would save taxpayers money. I think things could be a little more efficient also. Like if we get law enforcement all under the sheriff and manage those areas that are covered by the towns and the cities,” she said.

Myers said, “I know up in a lot of counties I’ve traveled through in the upper part of the state, they don’t have a lot of industry, their taxes aren’t high, but they’re still doing OK because they have not increased a lot of their spending. It’s a big issue for me. Just like we’re borrowing money to remodel the courthouse for $7 million. I don’t feel the $7 million will remodel it. I didn’t vote for that.”

Hammond said the county has too many projects going on at the same time.

“We have consultants working for us. We need to go and have a sit-down and look at all of our expenses, and we need to see how things are being paid, how we’re paying for this stuff. Where’s the money coming from? Which accounts are they coming from?” she said.

Hammond also found the county’s loss of population coupled with a lack of industry to be concerning.

“We want to grow, but we need to sit down at the table and find out how we’re doing to do this. And we can’t sit down at the table by ourselves. We’ve got to bring our partners in to find out how we’re going to do this. How are we going to provide the services to our community, or our region and still be able to have a county, to have a city, to have a town?” she said.

She continued, “It seems like all the other counties are getting some relief by getting some industry. I don’t know why, and I’ve been asking. How do we identify the problem in Bamberg? There’s a problem in Bamberg because we’re not getting industry.”

Kay Maxwell is vice president of marketing for SouthernCarolina Alliance, an economic development group serving Bamberg and five other counties. She said the county can support a variety of industry sectors from aerospace and automotive suppliers to industrial component manufacturers, but other mitigating factors remain.

“Access to a skilled workforce, water and sewer infrastructure, low cost of operation and a lower cost of living are all factors that industries consider when investing in a community. We must ensure that our workforce, infrastructure and quality of life are competitive,” Maxwell said.

“SCA’s job is to market Bamberg County to industries, which we do on a daily basis. ... Part of our marketing program has included helping Bamberg County develop marketable properties, which includes spec buildings and industrial sites,” she said.

Working with local utilities, county government and municipalities to assist with infrastructure improvement are among their duties and “while workforce training and education are not our mission, SCA facilitates and serves as a liaison to ensure that our industries’ needs are met,” Maxwell said.

She said while attracting industry is not the only catalyst for reducing tax rates, "we must keep in mind that prospective industries certainly consider the tax rates when selecting a location to invest millions of dollars and create jobs."

"So both tax rates and the cost of operation are important in recruitment,” Maxwell said.

She continued, “A rural county is challenged to balance needed services and improvements for its citizens against spending because a small population shares the tax burden. While it is a challenge for a rural county, a millage rate reduction is certainly a step in the right direction for economic development recruitment.”

Council Chairman Dr. Jonathan Goodman II said, “We are continuing our practice of responsible budgeting while helping those who need help the most. The 2023 county budget maintains and improves vital county services, continues investment in the county’s infrastructure and other capital improvements and protects the county’s A credit rating. We should be proud to be the only county in South Carolina that passed a tax cut for its citizens this year.”

The Cheese and Cracker Box, Citizens Against Sexual Assault and the Mary Ann Morris Animal Shelter were among the agencies which are supported in the county’s FY 23 budget, which also includes funding for 800 megahertz radios to be provided in phases to dispatch, sheriff and code enforcement departments, as well as the fire service department.

Several other approved amenities include, but are not limited to, new computers in the clerk of court, assessor, clerk to council and litter control offices.

‘Less spending

means less services’

Myers said he was also concerned about the cost to taxpayers with the consolidation of the former Bamberg School Districts 1 and 2.

“I’m really concerned about all of that,” he said.

The consolidated Bamberg County School District is supported by a millage rate of 284 mills for operations and 109 mills for debt service, varying only slightly from the millage rates supporting the former BSD1 and BSD2.

Smith the average school tax on a $50,000 home would be a gross amount of $786 and a net amount of $568 after state property tax relief and before any Homestead Exemption. The average school tax on a $100,000 home would be a gross amount of $1,572 and a net amount of $1,136 after state property tax relief and before any Homestead Exemption is taken.

She noted during an Oct. 3 council meeting that each taxpayer will be affected differently by a multitude of factors.

“If you live in District 1, your tax levy is actually going to go down about almost 1.8 mills for the school. If you live in District 2, the tax levy is going to go up by about six and a half mills. So there’s going to be, if you want to call it (that), winners and losers in this consolidation,” Smith said.

The controller continued, “I think we all knew that to begin with, that not everybody’s going to see a tax reduction. Not everybody’s going to see a tax go up. There’s just so many factors to consider,” including the local options sales tax and the Homestead Exemption.

As far as the county millage rate, she said the best way to reduce citizens’ tax burdens is “to have more industry locate within the town.”

“As far as what can be done to offset debt, I feel that the county has done the best it can to manage the operational and capital needs of the county with the current economy. The overarching desire is not to issue debt unless it is necessary. Less spending means less services. So that is a question of which services would the citizens be willing to do without,” Smith said.

She continued, “The road user fee, first implemented in 2009, was increased in 2020 from $30 to $35. Even at $35, that does not generate enough revenue to fully cover the expenses of the road department. Each year we discuss the need to increase the fee, and council considers that during the budget process.”

Smith said debt was also a “trigger point” in county government, but that planning to achieve the most favorable borrowing rates, managing your credit rating and evenly planning debt service payments were among the principles of debt management that need to be considered.

“In my view, the county has done a good job in abiding by these principles,” she said.