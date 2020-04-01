‘Our faith is huge’: Parents await virus test results for 13-month-old St. Matthews child

The family was told on Friday they needed to quarantine for two weeks.

"We were told that more than likely it would be like eight to 10 days, potentially longer, before we heard any results from the test. ... When we got home, we could feel she still had a fever,” Snipes said. They “gave her another dose of Tylenol, put her in a cool bath, tried to give her popsicles and that sort of stuff.”

"She wasn't really interested in eating or drinking anything, of course. The fever came down a little bit when we checked it about 30 minutes later to maybe about 103. We were like, 'OK, we're just going to ride this out,' " she said.

Less than an hour later, Lena's temperature spiked to slightly above 105.

"At that moment, we got terrified because she had just the medicines in her and it completely spiked back up. So at that point, we were advised to go ahead and call EMS. They had warned us if something happened, we could not physically take her to the emergency room because precautions were going to have to be taken since she had been tested (for COVIC-19) and was showing symptoms," Snipes said.

Snipes said she was in a frenzied state at not knowing what would happen to her baby, who had already spent three months in a neonatal intensive care unit as a preemie.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member