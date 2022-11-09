Ott wins in District 93

Incumbent S.C. Democratic Rep. Russell Ott defeated longtime Republican leader Jim Ulmer on Tuesday to win re-election in District 93.

Seeking a fifth full term in the district that includes Calhoun County and portions of Orangeburg and Lexington, Ott got 8,115 votes to Ulmer’s 5,210.

Ott became a lawmaker in October 2013 to complete the unexpired term of his father, Harry L. Ott Jr. He was re-elected in 2014 and has served since.