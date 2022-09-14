 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ott appointed to economic development committee

State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, has been appointed to the new House ad-hoc State Economic Development and Utility Modernization Committee.

House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, announced the formation of the committee on Wednesday.

Among the areas of consideration will be utility modernization, workforce development and infrastructure investment designed to attract industry.

Rep. Jay West, R-Belton, is chairman of the committee.

Smith said it is time for South Carolina, “to harness her diverse, dynamic position and maximize her full economic potential.”

“While I intend for the committee to study multiple facets of economic development, our desired outcome is simple: to foster the best business environment in the Southeast, attract and retain transformative industry into our state, and prepare a modern workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of these industries. I am confident that South Carolina’s best days are ahead - and now is the time to prepare ourselves to rise to that occasion,” he said.

Rep. Russell Ott

Ott
