 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

OSHA investigating business owner’s death

  • 0
OSHA logo

The Occupational Safety and Health Association is investigating the work-related death of an Orangeburg business owner, according to the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

William Larry Reynolds, 56, died in a work-related accident in Spartanburg Friday afternoon, according to LLR.

“It is just such an awful, awful tragedy," wife Jeanna Reynolds said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Reynolds was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon, according to WSPA-TV. An autopsy was performed Saturday, according to the news report.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger could not be reached Monday.

“SC OSHA will look for any OSHA violations that may have in any way contributed to the incident,” LLR said in a statement Monday. “Investigations take at least eight weeks.”

Reynolds owned Orangeburg's Major Graphics LLC on Bamberg Road. Major Graphics is a full-service printing company.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News