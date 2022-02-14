OSHA investigating business owner’s death

The Occupational Safety and Health Association is investigating the work-related death of an Orangeburg business owner, according to the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

William Larry Reynolds, 56, died in a work-related accident in Spartanburg Friday afternoon, according to LLR.

“It is just such an awful, awful tragedy," wife Jeanna Reynolds said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Reynolds was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon, according to WSPA-TV. An autopsy was performed Saturday, according to the news report.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger could not be reached Monday.

“SC OSHA will look for any OSHA violations that may have in any way contributed to the incident,” LLR said in a statement Monday. “Investigations take at least eight weeks.”

Reynolds owned Orangeburg's Major Graphics LLC on Bamberg Road. Major Graphics is a full-service printing company.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.