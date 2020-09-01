ORS seeks mapping data from broadband providers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – AccelerateSC, the task force created by Gov. Henry McMaster to identify the most pressing needs caused by COVID-19, found that the lack of access to the internet was one of the greatest obstacles to remote learning, working and access to telehealth.

Pursuant to South Carolina Act 142, signed by McMaster on June 25, the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) has requested all broadband service providers and broadband infrastructure owners operating in South Carolina to submit data and information on the availability of broadband service at delivered download and upload speeds and by technology type for each address in the state serviceable by the broadband service provider or infrastructure owner.

“Earlier this year, AccelerateSC recommended a substantial investment in broadband and the General Assembly, with my support, acted in short order – approving $50 million for the development of a statewide broadband plan to address gaps in our wireless infrastructure,” McMaster said. “As we begin the process of expanding our broadband capabilities, it is critical that we identify those coverage gaps in order to have a comprehensive understanding of South Carolinians’ needs.”