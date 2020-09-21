ORS provides information on Dominion rate case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Office of Regulatory Staff has launched a new page on its website dedicated to educating consumers about the proposed rate increase requested by Dominion Energy South Carolina (formerly SCE&G), including a summary of how the company’s request could impact consumers, important dates to remember and information on how to participate.

On Aug. 14, Dominion Energy South Carolina filed an application with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to increase its rates by approximately 7.75 percent.

The company is requesting a total revenue increase of $178 million. The average monthly bill of a residential consumer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month is currently $122.31 but would increase to $131.99 if rates are approved.

The case is scheduled to be considered by the PSC in January 2021.

Dominion Energy South Carolina provides service to over 753,000 electric customers and operates in 24 counties in the central, southern and southwestern areas of the state.

The ORS’ consumer education page can be found by visiting https://ors.sc.gov/ and clicking on “Dominion Rate Case.”

