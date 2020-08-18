Original Six Foundation takes over book program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- The Original Six Foundation (O6 Foundation) announced it will assume leadership of the My First Library program to provide South Carolina’s highest-need students with at-home libraries to encourage summer reading.

Established in 2016, by South Carolina Future Minds, the My First Library program allows early-childhood students to stay engaged and improve reading skills during summer months.

In order to provide an early advantage, My First Library works with students in 4K and 5K to ensure they are prepared to enter the first grade. Targeting resources at this stage of development is critical to a child’s future academic success and is an under-served effort across the state.

“We could not be more excited to continue the legacy of the My First Library program. Learning to read from an early age creates a path to a successful education and future. We want every single child in South Carolina to know they are meant for great things, and give them the tools to make that possible,” said Nikki Haley, founder and chair of the Original Six Foundation.