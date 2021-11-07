Original Six Foundation raises over $120K for S.C. students

RICHBURG -- The Original Six Foundation (O6 Foundation) announced over $120,000 raised for educational programs supporting students in rural and underserved areas of South Carolina. Nearly 180 participants from businesses and organizations across the Carolinas took part in the third annual O6 ShootOut sporting clay tournament fundraiser held at Rocky Creek Sporting Clays.
“We could not be more thankful for our sponsors and partners who doubled down and made this our best year yet. Because of their support we will be able to give even more South Carolina students the tools and confidence they need to succeed,” said former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, founder and chair of the O6 Foundation.
Top sponsors who made the event possible include Collum's Lumber Products LLC, Convention of States, US Brick, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Hood Construction Company, Keowee Dock & Repair, Madewell Concrete, Pool Rescue, Rocky Creek Sporting Clays, Sterlite Technologies, and STL OSP Inc.
“We are blown away by the support this event has received and the growth it has experienced over the past three years. We are so grateful to our event sponsors for their support and to Rocky Creek Sporting Clays for always going above and beyond to ensure this event is top notch,” said Nicki Hood, executive director of the O6 Foundation.
The O6 Foundation provides after-school programming through its Practice Makes Perfect Homework Centers, where certified instructors reinforce school-day learning and aid students in the completion of their take-home assignments. The centers provide a safe space for students after school and offer individual support from teachers and volunteers to help them achieve their academic goals.
Currently the Practice Makes Perfect Homework Centers are working with hundreds of students in Allendale, Bamberg, Clarendon, Hampton, Marion and Union counties, with the goal of expanding next school year. Since 2016, the centers have served over 1,000 students and through a partnership with hundreds of teachers have provided over 11,500 of hours of specialized assistance.
In addition to after-school programming, the O6 Foundation’s My First Library program provides students in South Carolina’s highest-need areas with summer reading books to build at-home libraries. Last May, the O6 Foundation’s My First Library program served over 1,250 rising first-grade students in 16 South Carolina schools, ensuring they were prepared to enter the first grade.
Founded in 2011 by then-governor Haley, the O6 Foundation believes children across South Carolina deserve a quality education regardless of where they are born and raised. The O6 Foundation works to improve education by identifying gaps and filling them through hands on engagement and resources.
To learn more or to donate, please visit: www.originalsixfoundation.org.