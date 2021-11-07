Original Six Foundation raises over $120K for S.C. students

RICHBURG -- The Original Six Foundation (O6 Foundation) announced over $120,000 raised for educational programs supporting students in rural and underserved areas of South Carolina. Nearly 180 participants from businesses and organizations across the Carolinas took part in the third annual O6 ShootOut sporting clay tournament fundraiser held at Rocky Creek Sporting Clays.

“We could not be more thankful for our sponsors and partners who doubled down and made this our best year yet. Because of their support we will be able to give even more South Carolina students the tools and confidence they need to succeed,” said former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, founder and chair of the O6 Foundation.

Top sponsors who made the event possible include Collum's Lumber Products LLC, Convention of States, US Brick, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Hood Construction Company, Keowee Dock & Repair, Madewell Concrete, Pool Rescue, Rocky Creek Sporting Clays, Sterlite Technologies, and STL OSP Inc.

“We are blown away by the support this event has received and the growth it has experienced over the past three years. We are so grateful to our event sponsors for their support and to Rocky Creek Sporting Clays for always going above and beyond to ensure this event is top notch,” said Nicki Hood, executive director of the O6 Foundation.