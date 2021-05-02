Original 6 to provide books for children; My First Library planned for Bamberg County, other areas

During the month of May, the Original Six Foundation (O6 Foundation) will provide students in the state’s highest-need areas – including Bamberg County – with summer reading books to build at-home libraries.

My First Library will impact over 1,250 students in 5K to ensure they are prepared to enter the first grade. Targeting resources at this stage of development is critical to a child’s future academic success and is an under-served effort across the state.

“Students who can’t read by the third grade are four times more likely to drop out of school. That’s why these libraries are so important. We’re telling these kids they matter, we’ve got their back, and we are going to make sure they have the tools they need to succeed,” said Nikki Haley, founder and chair of the O6 Foundation.

My First Library book fairs will be held at 16 schools in eight school districts across Bamberg, Barnwell, Florence, Kershaw, Marion, Richland and Union counties at schools that have been determined as high-poverty areas by the South Carolina Department of Education.