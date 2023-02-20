An Orangeburg native has purchased Smith's 66 service station.

Clay Lee bought the service station at 1692 Columbia Road from Lynwood "Nunnie" Smith on Feb. 6. Smith closed the business Dec. 23, 2022, after 76 years.

"I am excited to keep serving the community like Nunnie has and being right here helping people any way we can," Lee said.

Lee said all will remain the same, including the Smith's 66 name.

"We are going to keep the same business model as they have," Lee said. "Full-service gas, tires, towing, mechanic work. Complete auto care."

The service station will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lee, 27, was born and raised in Orangeburg and is a graduate of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools.

He has worked at Orangeburg's Caw Caw Land and Timber with his father, Eddie, for the past nine years. Lee ran the logging crews for the company.

"It was just a good opportunity," Lee said about his purchase of Smith's 66. "I saw the Smith family made a good living doing it."

Lee said he heard about the sale of the business from his father.

"I started thinking about it," Lee said. "I figured this would be a good place to grow, close to home and I know a lot of the customers already."

Lee said he has been a customer of Smith's 66 for years. He cited the customer service and location as top notch.

"We have the best customers in Orangeburg," Lee said. "They are friendly and they don't give me a hard time."

All employees will remain the same, even Smith, who has chosen to stay on with the business.

"I work for Clay," Smith said. "Clay made me an offer I couldn't refuse like the Godfather."

Smith says he is handling the business' public relations, helping with paperwork and "holding it together when he (Clay) is busy doing something."

Lee said Smith has "taught him a lot for sure."

Lee is married to Ellis Ann, who is a pharmacist at the Regional Medical Center. Ellis Ann also helps run the business when she is not at the hospital.

"She is a big part of this company too," Lee said. "She is really the one to make it all work."