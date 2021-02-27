Orangeburg's Mt. Calvary Baptist Church celebrating 150 years

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Orangeburg is celebrating 150 years of being a beacon of faithful service and worship to Christ within its community.
The church’s 150th anniversary was commemorated in October of 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which had forced the church to be even more resilient in the implementation of its activities.
“We’re celebrating throughout the entire year through October 2021. We’re prayerful that we’ll be able to do some things together before this is over but, if not, the beauty of the strength and family of this church, which I’m proud to serve, is that in just a week’s time we were cast into a situation where we had to begin for the first time an online presence,” said the Rev. Glenn M. Prince, church pastor.
“We’ve done that effectively since March and not only that, as was witnessed on Feb. 7, we were able to tap into some other technology to be able to have in-person services periodically each month to be able to have our family together,” Prince said.
The anniversary theme of the church located at 3365 North Road is “Founded by Faith, Forward in Faith.”
“One of the things we plan to do is have my installation during this period. It’s tentatively planned for April. We plan on having a homecoming weekend celebration, which is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, and then we plan to conclude with a banquet in October,” the pastor said.
“Those are a couple of anchor events, but we have a lot of events so far that have been done by our youth. We’ve had a Harvest Festival, we’ve had virtual talent shows and we have been doing the Black History Month stuff now,” Prince said.
Dr. Leroy Davis, a 60-year-member of the church and trustee board chairman, said there are other activities planned.
“We’re going to have a time capsule that we are going to put items for future generations in so that they have celebration in the future like the 200th anniversary. They can open the capsule and see some of the things that they would be able to reflect on during our time,” he said.
Davis added, “We also have a historical bell that used to be a part of the church prior to this church which we’ve had in storage for a long time. We’re going to resurrect that bell and put it our front not only as a symbol, but one that can be used for special occasions as well.
“There’s a lot to enhance what we have written about the history. We want to have some tangible things to be reflective of what was important to past generations.”
The 71-year-old, who has attended Mt. Calvary since he was 11, said there is also an emphasis on youth engagement.
“We left pretty much an open slate for activities that they want us to engage in that might be meaningful to them that we may not be able to relate to. So we’ve budgeted some funds to allow youth to feel a part of the family in this special that we’re celebrating,” Davis said.
Lillian Thompson, a member since 1988, said, “We try to draw and interest our youth. Right now we have a project where our youth go to the Samaritan House (homeless shelter) and prepare and serve a meal the last Thursday of every month. This gives them insight into how blessed they are.”
The church was organized in 1870 by former members of the white congregation of Buck Head Baptist Church. Its members met under a brush harbor. The first church erected was a small pole building built on donated land. The first pastor was the Rev. C.D. Salley, with the Rev. James S. Glover Jr. later going on serve as the church’s longest-serving pastor, 26 years, from 1971 to 1997.
It was during Glover’s tenure that the church was rebuilt in 1973 and experienced even more growth. Worship services were increased from two Sunday a month to every Sunday, with fifth Sundays designated as Youth Day.
A roster of church organizations includes, but is not limited to, the following: deacon, deaconess and trustee boards; benevolence committee, youth planning committee; pulpit aid ministry; Brotherhood and Sisterhood ministries; usher board; senior fellowship ministry; United Voices Praise Team; male chorus and a host of other choirs.
Prince has since embraced the church’s rich tradition and is building upon the church’s vision to focus on Christian education and community empowerment.
The pastor said the church’s longevity is noteworthy.
“It speaks very deeply to the strength of the foundation and founding members, their faith. Not only the foundation, but also the continued grace of God throughout the whole period. The country has gone through so much, let alone this area, and to be able to have that longevity speaks to that foundation. It speaks to that grace as we’ve gone through.” Prince said.
Davis said, “It means that there must be things worth preserving here to have lasted that long. To be in a community where there are a lot of religious choices, and for us to have been here and stable as a rock over that period of time, says something about not only the present church, but the past church.
“They endured a lot and had much tougher things to deal with than we have to deal with today. So our obligation is to appreciate what we have and to try and preserve it and improve it for future generations.”
Thurman Shuler, 86, joined the church at age 12.
“I’ve been a musician here covering a period of, though not consecutive, 47 years. I’m blessed. I have enjoyed all of my years here because I’ve been made to be active in church work. I came up through Sunday School as secretary, assistant superintendent and then eventually superintendent,” Shuler said.
“I have really enjoyed the labor of being a member of Mt. Calvary. It’s been most gratifying to work with the people that I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” he said.
Dr. Sandra Stephens, a 29-year member, is a member of several auxiliaries and appreciates the church’s loving and supportive family atmosphere.
“This is my family. I remember when I first came in August of 1992, when our pastor was Rev. James Glover. I stood up as a visitor that first Sunday and introduced myself. I had my little three-year-old son with me.
“I had just relocated here and said I was looking for a home church, and Rev. Glover said, ‘Well, guess what? Welcome home.’ I’ll never forget it,” Stephens said.
Deacon John Fields, who has attended the church since 1973, said he valued the support and Christian education he received through the years from older members, many of whom have passed on.
“Those people planted something in me to give me a path to go from. Their honesty, the way they carried themselves day in and day and day out. It was just a pleasure to come up under people like that,” Fields said.
He added, “I was a trustee for a long time and enjoyed working up under Dr. Davis. I thought there was where I was going to stay, but God saw otherwise. It’s just been a pleasure to work up under the former pastors and with the current pastor we have now.”
Wanda Johnson, a lifetime member and church clerk, said Sunday school provided a fruitful foundation for her, with the church elders serving as great sources of encouragement for her and others.
“I can always go back and look at those older persons who trained us on how you should behave to be a person of God. I can still remember some of those Children’s Day programs, the Easter Egg hunts, the Christmas programs, all of those things that the church did for us to make us feel important, to help us and sustain us,” Johnson said.
She added, “My dad had been clerk for 46 years. I was able to follow in his footsteps when I was elected clerk. That’s something that I feel honored to have done.”
Church administrator Annette Jones, a 63-year-member who also serves as a Sunday school superintendent, trustee and newsletter editor, said she also grew up in the church.
“All I’ve known is Mt. Calvary. I think my family put me to work in the church before I could speak. I love working in the church. You could really call me Mikey. I just love to work, love to see things work and succeed,” Jones said.
She added, “I remember the first superintendent was my uncle, and one of my aunts was the secretary of the Sunday school. She reminded me of some things that she did as far as teaching me solos, speeches and that kind of thing…. It’s just wonderful the relationship we have in the church. Of course we’re going to have problems, but we’ve been able to work through those problems and grow.”
Grow was what member Emma White also said she did in the church.
“I’ve been a member since I was nine years old. So that’s about 57 years. I sing on the inspirational/mass choir,” White said.
A renovated pulpit, painted interior and new carpeting and audiovisual system are among the renovations which have been made at the church.
“We’ve added lots of new technology to enhance the virtual experience. So this is going to be a new chapter for us when we’ll be able to come back safely inside the sanctuary,” Davis said.
