Orangeburg's Mt. Calvary Baptist Church celebrating 150 years

“Those are a couple of anchor events, but we have a lot of events so far that have been done by our youth. We’ve had a Harvest Festival, we’ve had virtual talent shows and we have been doing the Black History Month stuff now,” Prince said.

Dr. Leroy Davis, a 60-year-member of the church and trustee board chairman, said there are other activities planned.

“We’re going to have a time capsule that we are going to put items for future generations in so that they have celebration in the future like the 200th anniversary. They can open the capsule and see some of the things that they would be able to reflect on during our time,” he said.

Davis added, “We also have a historical bell that used to be a part of the church prior to this church which we’ve had in storage for a long time. We’re going to resurrect that bell and put it our front not only as a symbol, but one that can be used for special occasions as well.

“There’s a lot to enhance what we have written about the history. We want to have some tangible things to be reflective of what was important to past generations.”

The 71-year-old, who has attended Mt. Calvary since he was 11, said there is also an emphasis on youth engagement.