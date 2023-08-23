An Orangeburg casual dining restaurant suddenly closed Wednesday afternoon.

“We are sorry to announce that after proudly serving this and many other communities for years, Fatz Cafe will be closed permanently,” Fatz Cafe management said on a sign posted at the local restaurant.

“All existing locations closed effective: August 23, 2023. We thank you for your support throughout our years in business,” the sign said.

An Orangeburg restaurant employee who didn’t want to be named said she did not know why the restaurant closed, stating, “They haven't told us anything.”

The restaurant chain employed about 60 at its 3575 St. Matthews Road location.

Calls placed to the Orangeburg restaurant were not answered Wednesday. A call placed to Cafe Enterprises, Fatz Cafe's parent company, stated, “Sorry, the user's mailbox can't accept more messages.”

The Orangeburg restaurant has been open since 1997 and was remodeled in 2012.

The restaurant chain, headquartered in Taylors, had locations in Lexington, Camden, Florence, Greenwood, Clinton, Rock Hill and Greer. Fatz's only location in The T&D Region was in Orangeburg.

According to its website, Fatz Cafe also has locations in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

The first Fatz Cafe opened in 1988 on the site of a roadside peach stand in Spartanburg. Founder James Rogers focused on portions and value with friendly service.