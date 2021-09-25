Orangeburg's downtown pavilion to get commercial kitchen

A commercial kitchen is coming to Orangeburg.
Orangeburg City Council unanimously voted to apply for a $25,000 Municipal Association of South Carolina Hometown Economic Development grant toward the development of a shared kitchen and commissary.
The commercial kitchen would locate in the former ServePro building on St. John Street next to the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Market Pavilion.
The city would provide a 15% or $3,750 match toward the project.
With the addition of a commercial kitchen, the pavilion’s use could be expanded for weddings and other catered events.
The kitchen would also help attract food trucks to the city.
Fire service agreement
Council also gave first reading to ordinance to enter into a fire service agreement with Orangeburg County.
Currently, City of Orangeburg residents pay for fire service through their city taxes. Residents outside the city’s coverage area pay a special fire district tax to Orangeburg County.
People who live between the city limits and the county’s fire district receive fire service from the City of Orangeburg. They’re supposed to buy contracts for fire service from the city, but the residents who don’t still receive fire protection.
Not everyone purchases a fire contract, meaning the cost for those who do buy a contract has continued to increase.
Under the agreement proposal, the city will contract with the county with the city's fire department continuing to be responsible for fighting fires within a five-mile radius outside of the city limits.
Residents within this five-mile radius of the city will be taxed at the same rate as the others in the Orangeburg County Fire District: 18 mills. The tax will replace the existing fire contract for these residents.
City residents will not be placed in the district and will not have extra taxes under the plan.
In addition to eliminating the need for residents to have a fire contract, the proposal would also capture homeowners who live slightly outside the five-mile radius of the city's fire service coverage area and eliminate those homes that are in a class 10 Insurance Service Office rating area.
The services will help to lower the ISO ratings, which means for those homeowners there is expected to be a reduction in homeowner insurance premiums.
These residents will be served by the county’s volunteer fire departments.
Under the proposal, the county will pay the city $1.25 million annually for the next three years. After two years, the city will have an option to opt out or continue the agreement.
An agreement must be signed by Oct. 5 in order to ensure the county can set millage for the fiscal year.
A public hearing will be held on the matter during a special called County Council meeting on Oct. 5.
Pine Top Subdivision roadway project
Assistant City Administrator John Singh said research is being done to better determine the scope of work needing to be done to improve the roads in the Pine Top subdivision.
There have been some flooding issues in the subdivision that has negatively impacted the roads in the community.
"It is a more complex project," he said, noting that a poor drainage system is a main reason for the road impact. "The drainage is inadequate. It was not properly installed. It appears the entire road surface and subsurface were undercut significantly. We have taken in a problem a lot larger than it looks like we anticipated."
Singh said the city is in the process of trying to determine if it would be responsible for fixing the drainage as well as the roads. The city is sure it owns the roads, but not the drainage.
"That is something we need to get a good definition on what is the responsibility of what the city accepted and what the city may have not accepted," Singh said. "The bottom line is we want to get it right."
Engineering firm Johnson, Laschober and Associates has finished a survey and is compiling the coring results of the scope of the project. The findings will be made public in October, Singh said.
The subdivision is located off Livingston Terrace and includes the streets Chelsea Close, Livingston Terrace NW, Way Drive, Allington Close, Avian Court and Teaticket Court.
Singh said years ago the city took over the roads in the subdivision with the exception of the road over the dam.
Funding for the project will come from the capital projects sales tax. Singh said about $600,000 has been set aside for the road improvement but he says with the drainage issues the cost could be at least doubled.
"We want to give you a menu of options so you can make decisions and clearly understand the situation," Singh said. "It was a case where we took over something that was not in good shape. That is water under the bridge. We have accepted it and we have to deal with it."
In other business
- Council gave first reading to an ordinance separating the position of city clerk and treasurer and delineating the duties for each.
The separation of positions was recommended by Evering in an effort to improve customer efficiency.
In light of the separation of positions, the city appointed Linda Robinson McDaniel as clerk. Carrie Johnson will remain as city finance director.
The new positions will be effective the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.
- Councilman Jerry Hannah expressed his desire that council members be notified should there be any significant or noteworthy occurrences within the city limits such as a power outage, flooding, fire, public demonstration or shooting event.
Hannah said he receives calls from constituents asking him about various happenings in Orangeburg and he often does not know about them.
- Council recognized Michael P. Jarvis as the new South Carolina State University appointee to the Hillcrest Golf Commission. Jarvis will serve on the commission through July 1, 2023. Jarvis will fill the unexpired term of the late Leon E. Myers.