Orangeburg's downtown pavilion to get commercial kitchen

An agreement must be signed by Oct. 5 in order to ensure the county can set millage for the fiscal year.

A public hearing will be held on the matter during a special called County Council meeting on Oct. 5.

Pine Top Subdivision roadway project

Assistant City Administrator John Singh said research is being done to better determine the scope of work needing to be done to improve the roads in the Pine Top subdivision.

There have been some flooding issues in the subdivision that has negatively impacted the roads in the community.

"It is a more complex project," he said, noting that a poor drainage system is a main reason for the road impact. "The drainage is inadequate. It was not properly installed. It appears the entire road surface and subsurface were undercut significantly. We have taken in a problem a lot larger than it looks like we anticipated."

Singh said the city is in the process of trying to determine if it would be responsible for fixing the drainage as well as the roads. The city is sure it owns the roads, but not the drainage.