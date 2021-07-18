Orangeburg's Black history is focus of new book

“I finally got a first draft together and shared it with one or two other people who were in the book. I had some people that I think are significant folks from Orangeburg who didn’t want to go into the book. They’re just really private right now, but they reviewed it for me. They were like, ‘Man, this is beautiful.’ So I just went ahead and rolled it out,” said Rasberry, who is working on volume two of the book.

“The volume two that I’m working on now is about the contributors who came to Orangeburg,” he said, but who were not necessarily natives of the city.

African-American Orangeburg natives who went on to have success included, but are certainly not limited to, Pete Minger, a bebop-based trumpeter who once worked with Count Basie’s orchestra; Benjamin Payton, who served as president of Benedict College as well as Tuskegee University; actor Harrison Knight; and fashion designer and entrepreneur Etu Evans.