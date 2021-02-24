Orangeburg's Bi-Lo to close March 21; Food Lion moving in

The Grove Park Shopping Center was constructed in the mid-1980s. Bi-Lo has been at the location for most of the shopping center's existence.

Shoppers said while they are saddened to see Bi-Lo go, they are happy the space will remain a grocery store.

"I just wish Orangeburg would get some more grocery stores," Rochelle Jamison said when asked her thoughts about Bi-Lo closing and Food Lion opening. "We are very limited. It really doesn't matter who is here or not. We just want a grocery store that is consistent."

Jamison said she is happy Food Lion is coming back to Orangeburg.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I liked Food Lion when they were here before," she said. "Am I sad that Bi-Lo is going? Yeah. Am I happy that Food Lion is coming? Yeah, because I think Food Lion prices beat Bi-Lo prices."

Orangeburg resident Rosalyn Jackson said her first-ever job was at the Bi-Lo in Orangeburg, where she worked as a teenager.

"It is bittersweet," Jackson said. "But as long as we get stores in here, that is the main thing at this point in life."

Jackson says she is concerned about the gap between Bi-Lo's closure in March and Food Lion's opening in April.