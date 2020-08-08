Orangeburg's ADI becomes Clermont Radiology

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A family, independently owned radiological service business has opened in Orangeburg.

Florida-based Clermont Radiology is located at 1728 Villagepark Drive in Orangeburg.

Clermont is located in the former Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Center. The business purchased ADIC, which had been in the Orangeburg area since 1981.

Clermont offers a variety of outpatient radiological services to include magnetic resonance imaging; computed tomography; ultrasound; mammography, digital x-ray, and Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) scans.

The business touts its services as comfortable and affordable, citing its MRI machines which are open models that provide patients suffering with claustrophobia an open and comfortable scan, without constriction.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"It was a location we had not served in South Carolina and we thought it was a good opportunity," Clermont Regional Manager of South Carolina Tyler Chastain said.

The Orangeburg office employs 15, to include radiology technicians, scheduling, front desk and credentialing staff.