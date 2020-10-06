Orangeburg youth celebrating National 4-H Week

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.

The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.

South Carolina 4-H Youth Development is the youth component of Clemson University Cooperative Extension, fulfilling the land-grant mission by taking research-based knowledge and educational resources to our state’s youth, ages 5-18 years. The 4-H Program uses a learn-by-doing approach and the involvement of caring adults to empower youth to become healthy, productive and contributing members of society. The 4 H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health.

With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, it is the belief that every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. Every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.