Orangeburg youth celebrating National 4-H Week

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.
The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
South Carolina 4-H Youth Development is the youth component of Clemson University Cooperative Extension, fulfilling the land-grant mission by taking research-based knowledge and educational resources to our state’s youth, ages 5-18 years. The 4-H Program uses a learn-by-doing approach and the involvement of caring adults to empower youth to become healthy, productive and contributing members of society. The 4 H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health.
With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, it is the belief that every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. Every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
Orangeburg County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in our community who are working to support each other and their communities. 4-H Spirit Day is Wednesday, Oct. 7, and 4-H members will be wearing their 4-H T-shirts.
They will also be participating in a Regional Coloring Contest and Virtual Fall Festival. Starting Oct. 7 and continuing through Oct. 18, Tractor Supply will be sponsoring “Clover Days." Tractor Supply will be taking donations for 4-H in its stores. They match these funds and donate them to 4-H. These funds are used to send youth to camps and leadership activities in the state.
Orangeburg County has over 150 youth participating in 4-H clubs and activities. 4-H clubs are community clubs, special-interest clubs and after-school clubs for public, private and home school youth. Youth do not have to be a member of a club to join.
4-H members work on projects throughout the year in different areas such as: agricultural, animals, citizenship, healthy lifestyles, leadership and civic engagement, natural resources, and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is the 4-H STEM Challenge, formerly known as National Youth Science Day. The theme of this year’s event, which is expected to see hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part throughout October, is Mars Base Camp. Developed by Google and Virginia Cooperative Extension, Mars Base Camp is a collection of activities that teaches kids ages 8-14 STEM skills, including mechanical engineering, physics, computer science and agriculture.
To learn more about how you can get involved, visit: https://www.clemson.edu/extension/orangeburg/4h/index.html
