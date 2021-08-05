 Skip to main content
Orangeburg woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch card
breaking editor's pick

Orangeburg woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch card

S.C. Education Lottery logo

An Orangeburg woman had two words to say after winning $300,000 in a S.C. Education Lottery scratch-off game.

“FINANCIAL FREEDOM,” she declared. “Those words in all caps.”

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, says her emotions overflowed when she scratched off the top prize win on a $10 ticket purchased at the Quick Pantry #5 on Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.

She flipped the ticket over to see the odds of winning it all were 1 in 900,000.

“My goodness,” she said. “Unbelievable.”

There’s one top prize of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Lucky Loot game.

Quick Pantry #5 in Orangeburg received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

