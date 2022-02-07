Orangeburg woman wins $200,000

An Orangeburg lottery winner has not spent a dime of her $200,000 in lottery winnings on herself, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I don’t want anything for me,” she said in a press release.

Instead, she used the cash she won off a $5 scratch-off from the Cannon Bridge convenience store on Cannon Bridge Road in Orangeburg to help her family.

“They were appreciative,” she said.

The Orangeburg player beat the 1 in 750,000 odds to win $200,000 playing the ($5) Triple Red 777s game.

With the last top prize claimed, the game is no longer available.

For selling the claimed ticket, Cannon Bridge #105 in Orangeburg received a commission of $2,000.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0