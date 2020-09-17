Orangeburg woman wins $150,000 in lottery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg woman says it was a good thing she was sitting down when she discovered she won $150,000.

“Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing?” she asked herself, according to a S.C. Education Lottery press release.

The woman bought a Giant Jumbo Bucks ticket at the 301 Package Shop on John C. Calhoun Drive.

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, says she’s putting her winnings toward an eventual retirement.

One top prize of $150,000 remains in the Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch game at odds of 1 in 600,000.

The 301 Package Shop received a commission of $1,500 for selling the claimed ticket.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0