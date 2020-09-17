 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg woman wins $150,000 in lottery
0 comments
alert top story

Orangeburg woman wins $150,000 in lottery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
S.C. Education Lottery logo

An Orangeburg woman says it was a good thing she was sitting down when she discovered she won $150,000.

“Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing?” she asked herself, according to a S.C. Education Lottery press release.

The woman bought a Giant Jumbo Bucks ticket at the 301 Package Shop on John C. Calhoun Drive.

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, says she’s putting her winnings toward an eventual retirement.

One top prize of $150,000 remains in the Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch game at odds of 1 in 600,000.

The 301 Package Shop received a commission of $1,500 for selling the claimed ticket.

0 comments
3
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video of Stilton Road crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News