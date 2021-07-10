Orangeburg woman shows culinary creativity with contest win

McMillan crafted a Southern Sweet Tipsy Tea and a shrimp and grits tapas.

"Both the shrimp and grits tapas and Southern Sweet Tipsy Tea were presented on an appetizer plate which allows a hand for partaking thereof," she said.

"Every plate has a cutout for the drink. I love those plates because it's so easy for you to be mobile. I love hosting. So I typically do everything with those plates because you can have your drink in one hand and your food in one hand. It's actually an appetizer plate, but it's dinner size. I've been collecting them for about 10 years now," McMillan said.

She carefully selected her cocktail and dish choices which were included on Lindsay's inaugural Cocktails and a Dish Memorial Day Zoom event.

"I decided to do a Southern Sweet Tipsy Tea because, of course, you know sweet tea was birthed in Summerville. And then I did a grits tapas. So I baked my grits in a petit four pan so that it would be bite size and you could actually pick it up.

"So often you end up at a dinner and you're sitting, but I decided I wanted to do something where you could still enjoy the Southern fare as an appetizer," McMillan said.

McMillan, whose win was also featured in Harlem World Magazine, said it felt good to win the competition.