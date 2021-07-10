Orangeburg woman shows culinary creativity with contest win

Ingrid Owens McMillan doesn't not consider herself a master chef, but she does enjoy sharing the dishes of her Southern heritage and presenting them in creative ways.
Her unique flair and artistic expression led her to win a Cocktails and a Dish virtual competition which was launched by New Brunswick, New Jersey, resident Carolyn Lindsay on Instagram as a fun way to bring people together amid the pandemic.
Featuring a cocktail and a dish of their choosing, the contest included participants who created authentic entrees from a variety of areas such as the Dominican Republic and cultures including Islamic and West Indian.
Judges included a specially selected chef and two guest judges.
"The whole thing was because people could not hang out with each other for Memorial Day. That was the gist of it. I heard that it was happening, and I just kind of entered. I wanted to know who all was going to be a part of it, and then bring the part of the South to it," said McMillan, a Bowman native who now resides in Orangeburg.
"I didn't want to compete with another Southern entry if there was one just so that we can kind of leverage the competition. Once I realized that people were presenting dishes from pretty much every other culture, it was a no-brainer at that point. I was like, 'OK, you know what? I'll do something Southern to represent the South.' I did my very own spin on two of the Southern favorites, one being grits and the other sweet tea," she said.
McMillan crafted a Southern Sweet Tipsy Tea and a shrimp and grits tapas.
"Both the shrimp and grits tapas and Southern Sweet Tipsy Tea were presented on an appetizer plate which allows a hand for partaking thereof," she said.
"Every plate has a cutout for the drink. I love those plates because it's so easy for you to be mobile. I love hosting. So I typically do everything with those plates because you can have your drink in one hand and your food in one hand. It's actually an appetizer plate, but it's dinner size. I've been collecting them for about 10 years now," McMillan said.
She carefully selected her cocktail and dish choices which were included on Lindsay's inaugural Cocktails and a Dish Memorial Day Zoom event.
"I decided to do a Southern Sweet Tipsy Tea because, of course, you know sweet tea was birthed in Summerville. And then I did a grits tapas. So I baked my grits in a petit four pan so that it would be bite size and you could actually pick it up.
"So often you end up at a dinner and you're sitting, but I decided I wanted to do something where you could still enjoy the Southern fare as an appetizer," McMillan said.
McMillan, whose win was also featured in Harlem World Magazine, said it felt good to win the competition.
"It was exhilarating because so many other contestants submitted so many things. Some people submitted four and five things. So I figured out of those four and five dishes, they had a much better opportunity because they had several entries, whereas I only entered one thing and wasn't quite sure that people even understood it because typically people that like grits like creamy grits," she said.
McMillan appreciated the opportunity the contest presented for individuals to demonstrate their cooking skills and have fun at the same time.
"It was good that we had the opportunity to bring our creative side and just our showmanship because basically nobody got to taste anything, but I think the idea in itself was what kind of sealed the deal for me.
"It's like, 'OK, that's something different,' a different spin on something that was so traditional. I actually froze the tea in the goblet first. So, therefore, when you poured the whiskey and the champagne on it, after a few minutes it actually floated. I think it was more all visually appealing," McMillan said.
While she does not spend a huge amount of her time cooking and preparing dishes, McMillan, who is also an entrepreneur, knows what she likes.
"I know that when I have grits, typically I'm having sweet tea along with it. You know, grits and salmon croquettes, or either fish and grits and stewed tomatoes. Or when I do my shrimp and grits, typically I do a regular shrimp and grits, but I always do a light sauté in butter with bell peppers and sometimes an asiago cheese," she said.
She is not a big fan of eating out.
"I just prefer cooking. This is definitely not something that I do on a regular. I just thought it would be fun and I could represent some of South Carolina by throwing in two staples that thoroughly represent the state," McMillan said.
While she did not share the amount of her monetary prize, she put it to good use with the purchase of face shields.
"I used a portion of the winning to purchase PPE that was distributed to elderly who had difficulty breathing through masks," McMillan said.
She enjoyed the fact that so many people were able to Zoom in on the competition.
"It was Memorial Day, and people were stuck at home. So in order to kind of show people that there's still ways to connect to friends and your associates, so many people were able to watch it that didn't participate. It was not just the judges or the guest judges, it was anyone that had seen the notice on Instagram was able to watch the Zoom. All they had to do was reach out to the Instagram page and get the Zoom information," McMillan said.
McMillan, who received her master of business administration degree from Claflin University, is founder of the Black to Alaska touring company. After having lived in Alaska for three years, she wanted to share her love for the state by presenting opportunities for winter and summer travel there.
"I'm actually working on Black to Alaska. We're kind of in limbo because of COVID, but we're hoping to do our first trip in March of 2022. That's what I'm actually gearing up for. We do one a year -- one winter trip and then one summer trip," she said.
McMillan, who is also the former curator and director of history, art and culture at the Penn Center in St. Helena Island has visited 32 states and lived in six.
She said she is currently working on a project which is not yet named but will showcase her other artistic and culinary skills.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD