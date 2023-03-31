Portia P. Green, 57, of Orangeburg, has pleaded guilty to one count of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Green was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

Green was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $23,506.93.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s S.C. Medicaid Fraud Control Unit revealed that Green, as a power of attorney for the victim, made improper use of the victim’s funds and assets in 2018.

The victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, resided at Bethea Baptist Retirement Community in Darlington County, which referred the matter to the SCMFCU for investigation.

