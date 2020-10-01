Orangeburg woman: ‘No one knows’ about $125,000 lottery win

An Orangeburg lottery winner says she was having “one of those days” when she decided to try her luck on a lottery ticket and won $125,000.

She took the Ca$h Payout ticket that she purchased from the QuickPantry #5 on Five Chop Road in Orangeburg out to her car to scratch.

Her reaction after the day she’d had: “This can’t be real.”

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that at first glance she didn’t believe she won.

She went home and waited half an hour before taking another look at her ticket. The second look made all the difference.

“I won $125,000!” she screamed.

And it’s a secret she’s not telling.

“No one knows,” she said.

One top prize of $125,000 remains in the Ca$h Payout game at odds of 1 in 660,000.

QuickPantry #5 in Orangeburg received a commission of $1,250 for selling the claimed ticket.

