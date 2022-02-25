Orangeburg woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Orisher W. McDaniel is a longtime educator who after 102 years is still described by her family as a pillar of strength whose caring nature and commitment has meant much to them and the community.

Born on Feb. 25, 1920, McDaniel reached her milestone birthday on Friday. Her family gathered with her on Saturday to help her celebrate her long life.

“She’s very loving, caring and protective. She’s a pillar of strength and influential in the family and in the community, as well as in her church,” said Barbara Cathcart, McDaniel’s niece.

The Bowman native is the daughter of the late Joseph McDaniel and Birdie Shuler McDaniel. She had one sister and two brothers, all of whom she has outlived.

A devout Jehovah’s Witness, McDaniel never married or had children but devoted her life to education after graduating from then-South Carolina State College. She has taught in a variety of places, including 30 years in Elloree. She has also taught in Bowman and at the Orangeburg County Training School.

Cathcart said she and her two brothers, Ronald and Michael, help to take care of McDaniel’s needs. She noted that their aunt was also a caregiver during her life, including for Cathcart and her brothers’ father.

“They lived next door to each other, and before our father passed, she was basically a caregiver for him,” Cathcart said.

McDaniel’s great-niece, Toni McDaniel, said her great-aunt has lived a life of service.

“She has led a full life of service. She has been a teacher and educator pretty much all her life. She’s a solid staple and foundation for the family,” Toni said.

“We aspire to have the grace and mercy from God to be able to live to 102 years old. She’s in her right mind, and her memory is awesome,” she said.

Toni said her aunt’s favorite song is “Heaven is a Beautiful Place.”

“She sings that song every week that we call her to talk about it. She sings every verse. She remembers that song from her childhood,” she said, noting that her great-aunt also drove until her early 90s.

Toni said McDaniel attributes her long life to having no stress.

“Her service and her commitment to family is the thing that resonates with us the most. She’s very easygoing and mild mannered,” she said, noting that McDaniel was not to be underestimated by her small stature, though.

“Her presence was known wherever she went,” Toni said.

