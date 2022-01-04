Orangeburg woman ‘blessed’ when tree hits vehicles, sparing home; ‘At least we’re still alive,’ after terrifying night

Orangeburg resident Carolyn Jamison is counting her blessings after a terrifying night of howling winds and flying debris.

“At least we are still alive,” Jamison said. “It is a blessing.”

Jamison typically feels safe and comfortable at her State Court home, but Monday morning’s storm caused her to worry about the trees surrounding it.

She knew the weather was going to be bad, so “I stayed around the house all night.”

“All of a sudden you know how the rain just kept coming down, down, down. The rain was very, very heavy. The winds started and was blowing everything all across the yard,” she said.

Jamison stayed in the house but kept looking out the window.

“I saw flowers flying off the porch,” she said.

Jamison called her son and grandson after an alert on her phone informed her of a tornado warning.

“From that point on, I was a nervous wreck,” she said.

Jamison packed a bag, intending to flee, but then thought better of it. Instead, she put the bag by the door.

“I was absolutely afraid,” she said.

Then she heard it: “Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam!”

“I ran out and that is when I saw the tree," she said.

A large tree fell on two vehicles – a Ford Focus and a Dodge Charger – parked in her back yard, crushing them.

“It was a mess,” she said. “I just looked out there and saw all the cars messed up.”

Jamison said the tree had been a part of the property for a long time.

“It must have been here a 100 years,” she said.

Jamison had thought about removing the tree because of its age and size, but decided against it.

“We talked about this tree,” she said.

Despite the loss of two cars, Jamison is thankful it was not worse and that her house was spared.

“I am blessed,” she said. “I pray all the time. I thank God all the time. I thank Jesus, Mary and Joseph. It was a mess. It was a mess.”

Monday morning’s storm caused widespread damage throughout the region. While there are no indications a tornado touched down in the area, the storm did bring strong straight-line winds.

According to the National Weather Service, the peak wind gust at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport was 61 mph, recorded around 4:20 a.m. Monday. Winds reach tropical storm-force speeds at 39 mph.

The highest sustained winds at the airport were 33 mph during the same time period.

The winds toppled trees and left thousands temporarily without power throughout The T&D Region.

About 3 inches of rain fell on Orangeburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.